Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Size worth USD 4,180 Million in 2027 | Increasing R&D Activities, Technological Advancements and Increasing Automation are Key Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size was USD 2,370.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4,180.0 Million in 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A large untapped class of biomolecules, which play a key role in disease growth, are present in several species of RNA. This has enhanced the RNA pipeline, which in effect, leads to use of nucleic acid isolation and drug production purification procedures. Increased use of high-performance and computerized isolation methods has significantly improved the purification processes of nucleic acids. Besides, the most fundamental step in sequencing technology is nucleic acid isolation and purification. Increasing use of next-generation sequencing procedures, as well as reducing genomic sequencing cost is driving growth of the market to a significant extent.

A wide variety of medical conditions are commonly used in diagnostics of nucleic acid in laboratory settings. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, and genetic disorders, cancer, among other diseases has been driving demand for DDN isolation or RNA for nucleic diagnostics. This is expected to continue to support growth of the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market over the forecast period.

Rapid technological advancements in the agriculture sector have revolutionized production of genetically-modified crops. Genetic engineering is used to develop multiple traits in genetically-modified crops to create drought tolerance, herbicide tolerance, and insect and pest resistance. This is also resulting in rapid increase in nucleic acid extraction procedures. In addition, production of automated nucleic acid insulation and purification by major players in the market enables isolation of nucleic acid more quickly, safely, and reliably.

Some key findings from the report

Among the product segments, the instruments segment is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. Nucleic acid isolation and purification varies from research activities to applications comprising food development. Nucleic acid isolation and purification enables diagnosis of patients suffering from genetic mutations. Increasing prevalence of various genetic disorders globally is expected to continue to support market growth going ahead.

Among the type segments, DNA accounted for largest revenue share in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market share in 2019. DNA extraction is critical for genetic research and for drugs and diagnostics development. It is also vital in forensic science and in the detection of viruses and bacteria.

Among the method segments, the magnetic-bead segment revenue is expected to register a rapid CAGR during the forecast period. In contrast with other approaches, magnetic-bead method is highly preferred among researchers owing to capabilities in the development of paramagnetic particles for isolating nucleic acids that provide higher yield and purity.

Asia Pacific nucleic acid isolation and purification market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period driven by major investments in public and private fields of research into genomics and precision medicine.

Major firms include QIAGEN, Danaher, Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Promega Corporation.

In April 2019, MagMax isolation kits based on magnetic bead technology were developed by Thermo Fisher. Such kits are used to isolate RNA and DNA in samples of flora, microorganisms, viral, and gram-negative bacteria.

Emergen Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market on the basis of product, type, method, application, end-users, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Kits & Reagents

Instruments

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

RNA

DNA

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Column-Based

Magnetic Bead-Based

Reagent-Based

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Precision Medicine

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

Agriculture & Animal Research

Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Europe UK France Asia Pacific China India Japan MEA Latin America Brazil



