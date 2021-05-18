English French

Rueil Malmaison, 18 May 2021

VINCI will upgrade a major road link in Australia

Pound Road West upgrade project in Melbourne, improvement of access in and around the Dandenong South employment hub

Sharp reduction of environmental impact

Contract value €86 million





Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in Australia, has won a road upgrade contract for one of the main routes through south-east Melbourne’s fast-growing Dandenong South area, worth €86 million (A$134 million). The project aims at reducing traffic pressure by connecting South Gippsland Highway to Abbotts Road to improve access in and around the Dandenong South employment hub and therefore enhance productivity of the industrial precinct.

The contract includes widening Pound Road West and Remington Drive from two to four lanes over 2km and building a new bridge over the Cranbourne rail line to connect Pound Road West and Remington Drive, as well as strengthening the bridge over the Cranbourne/ Pakenham rail line on the Frankston–Dandenong Road, upgrades to four intersections, new shared walking and cycling paths and road safety barriers. Construction work will start in October 2021 for an expected duration of two years, following a design phase conducted in coordination with Major Road Projects Victoria (MRPV), the State’s transport authority.

Seymour Whyte is targeting for this project an ‘Excellent’ rating from the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia (ISCA). A series of ambitious sustainability measures are to be implemented that will reduce the project’s environmental impact. These include:

material reuse on-site including excavated road base material;

a reduction in Portland cement content by a minimum of 30% in the non-structural project components;

use of bidim®Green in roadside pavements, a nonwoven geotextile made from Australian recycled polymers;

footpath construction using Emesh concrete, 100% recycled plastic used in place of steel reinforcing Mesh;

measures to control erosion and sediment and protect biodiversity, aimed at preserving natural environments





Furthermore, the project will provide employment opportunities for Victorian Aboriginal people.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

