United States, Nevada, Las Vegas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMAX Group Corp. – Acquisition of Media Company

LAS VEGAS (PR Distribution) May 18, 2021 - UMAX Group Corp. (the “Company” or “UMAX” - Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: UMAX) – UMAX would like to announce the acquisition of a Funny Media Group, LLC (“Funny Media”) which is Los Angeles based, full scale media production company that specializes in the development of comedy shows in front of live audiences as well as related projects with well-known artists.

Mr. Fletcher (President and CEO of the Company), states…”We are pleased to announce the change in direction of UMAX Group Corp. UMAX Group Corp is going to move into the music and video content producer arena. I have extensive knowledge and experience in the music and video production scene. I have had my own studio for the past 5 years and have worked in the industry for the past 10 to 15 years. I want to take advantage of this experience for UMAX Group Corp. The company will concentrate on producing its own content with the intent of selling that content to one of the many streaming companies (i.e. Netflix, Hulu or Disney+). I have built lots of connections in the industry and I want to leverage those relationships to build a world class content provider and talent management agency.”

Mr. Fletcher is currently a partner in a production studio in Los Angeles, California. The studio produces content for major Broadcasters such as CNN and FOX. Mr. Fletcher has personally produced several miniseries, long form music videos and music albums. He also currently manages several up-and-coming music artist and a up and coming comedian.

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol “UMAX”.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements that we make may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent Annual Report and subsequent Flings, which are available on Otcmarkets.com. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source

UMAX Group Corp.

Las Vegas, NV

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/acquisition-of-media-company-2.html