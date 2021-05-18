Alabama Veteran Honored with Mobility-Equipped Vehicle

UNION GROVE, Ala., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wounded Warriors Family Support recently presented Matthew Akin of Union Grove, Alabama, with a 2021 F-150 XLT Ford mobility-equipped vehicle as part of its Mobility is Freedom program.

Akin is medically retired from the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty from 2004-14. Akin was deployed to Kandahar, Afghanistan, prior to a medical retirement.

Akin was severely injured on April 3, 2013. Akin stepped on a victim operated Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as he conducted a foot patrol, while collecting evidence of a primary IED. Akin sustained amputation of his left leg and left hand.

After his discharge, Akin retired to northern Alabama near the Redstone Arsenal and his wife’s hometown to help raise their four young children – Kelsey, Keagan, Kilian and Kamille.

When Akin is not changing diapers or cooking great meals, he spends time golfing, working on home improvement projects with his father and recently completed a top down rebuild of a boat he received for free. Soon, Akin hopes to start his own boat remodeling business.

About Wounded Warriors Family Support

Wounded Warriors Family Support is an independent nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide support to the families of those who have been wounded, injured, or killed during combat operations. This organization is run by combat veterans for combat veterans. Rated a four-star nonprofit by Charity Navigator, Wounded Warriors Family Support aids veterans and their families in healing the wounds that medicine cannot. For more information about Wounded Warriors Family Support, visit www.wwfs.org .

