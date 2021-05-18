English French Dutch

Minutes Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

Regulatory release

18 May 2021, 6 pm

Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 May 2021. All proposed agenda items were approved.



The minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link. The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be consulted via this link.

KINEPOLIS GROUP NV

Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings

Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels

Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179

RLP Brussels