Minutes Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting
Regulatory release
18 May 2021, 6 pm
Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 12 May 2021. All proposed agenda items were approved.
The minutes of the Ordinary General Meeting can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link. The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be consulted via this link.
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179
RLP Brussels