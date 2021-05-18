Marianna Naturals Announces Approval as a Best Buy Marketplace Seller

MONTREAL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marianna Naturals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has been approved as a Best Buy Marketplace Seller as of May 17th, 2021. Contrary to everyone’s belief, Best Buy boasts various products other than electronics in their marketplace including skincare. With over 250 million annual visits and 2.3 million orders per year, the Best Buy platform is an excellent opportunity for driving revenue and increasing growth and awareness for the brand.



This is great news for the company considering the recent launch of their Divine Blue Light Protection Cream and Mist that helps fight the effects of HEV (High Energy Visible) rays that emit not only from the sun but from your smartphone, tablets, computer screens and other handheld devices. Blue Light is extremely harmful to the skin, causing it to age prematurely. Using products such as the company’s new Blue Light Protection Cream will help to prevent it. Sticking with the theme of “Where Skincare Meets Technology” Marianna Naturals is delivering on it’s promise, to “outshine” its competitors with innovative technology and adaptable skincare products for consumers.

This is the 2nd major marketplace where the brand’s products are featured, previously announcing on December 11th, 2020 that they had been approved as a Walmart Marketplace Seller. Marianna Naturals has 45 different products currently listed in the Walmart Marketplace with the brand expecting to list the same products in the Best Buy Marketplace over the next couple of weeks. The Best Buy team and Marianna Naturals’ development team are in-the-midst of completing the onboarding process over the course of the next few days.

“We are extremely pleased with the recent marketplace agreement with Best Buy. This partnership will certainly help drive the brand’s initiative as an innovative thinker and player in the skincare space” said Joel DeBellefeuille, CEO & Co-founder of Marianna Naturals. Having been struck by the global pandemic the company had to really think outside of the box. They filled that void of the lack of in-person customer service and care by integrating their skin diagnostics tool into the backend of their e-commerce site, by providing customary product recommendations for consumers in real-time.

Marianna Naturals is now the #1 search result on Google in over 80 million results when searching for “skin diagnostics” surpassing industry titans such as Clinique and Decorte that have similar applications. This is a major milestone and a great achievement for the company in such a short amount of time.

Visit the Best Buy Marketplace today!

https://www.bestbuy.ca/en-ca/category/more-from-best-buy-marketplace/685136

About Marianna Naturals Corp.

'Marianna Naturals ® was born from our belief that the world deserves 100% natural skin care and cosmetics without the use of chemical preservatives. A celebrity skin care and health & wellness brand producing products that are hand-made fresh at our facilities in the USA which are always Cruelty-Free, Paraben-Free, and Sulfate-Free.' Beauty Kitchen’s founder and CEO, Heather Marianna, skyrocketed in popularity with the launch of her Beauty Kitchen YouTube series in 2012 where she showcased simple, do-it-yourself beauty recipes made with common kitchen household ingredients. The series generated a powerful following of more than 4 million viewers. Heather Marianna has starred on Bravo’s luxury-travel series, “Tour Group” in 2015 and was featured on Oxygen’s “My Super Shopping Addiction” in addition to appearing on several episodes of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG.” The DIY guru has also appeared on countless news segments across the country as a beauty expert, showcasing her own simple tricks and tips. She is the official beauty expert for KSNV-NBC 3 in Las Vegas and appears monthly to captivate viewers with new DIY tutorials. In 2020 she and fellow Co-founder Joel DeBellefeuille teamed up to launch Marianna Naturals a similar but unique brand focused on expanding across the US border into Canada.

Marianna Naturals’ products are sold in Faire.com a wholesale marketplace for retailers & brands; as well as Walmart.ca, Etsy.com, Boutsy.com, Tundra.com and Beautykitchenonline.com

For more information visit: www.mariannacorp.com

Shop: www.marianna.ca Skin Diagnostics Tool: www.marianna.ca/skin-diagnostics/

Connect with Marianna Naturals on:

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/marianna-naturals-corp/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZQCklGIewWaQd4wHXRAqCg

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mariannanaturals

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/mariannanatural

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mariannanaturals

Contacts:

For media inquiries: press@mariannacorp.com For investors: invest@mariannacorp.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer

E. joel@marianna.ca Tel. 514-434-2640

To learn more about our CEO visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as-a-result of new information, future events or otherwise. No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60823dac-89ab-4de8-9c28-953bd12343ce