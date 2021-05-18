Sunwing offers residents of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area more departure options this winter with convenient flights from Hamilton

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun-seekers in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area will now have even more departure gateways to choose from, as Sunwing has announced they will be returning to John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport for the 2021-2022 winter season. Flights will commence at the beginning of December 2021, right in time for Canadians looking to head down south for the holidays, and will operate until mid-April 2022 with service to Cancun, Punta Cana, Montego Bay, Varadero, Cayo Coco and Cayo Santa Maria.



“We are excited to be resuming operations from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport,” said Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations for Sunwing. “The airport offers residents of Hamilton and the surrounding GTHA with friendly service, shorter lines and economical parking options just a short drive from their homes. Our convenient flight service from the local airport will provide travellers with even more frictionless vacation experiences under our wing.”

The flight schedule from Hamilton will be as follows:

Between Hamilton and Punta Cana, Fridays from December 10, 2021 until April 15, 2022

Between Hamilton and Cayo Santa Maria, Fridays from December 10, 2021 until April 15, 2022

Between Hamilton and Montego Bay, Saturdays from December 11, 2021 until April 16, 2022

Between Hamilton and Varadero, Saturdays from December 11, 2021 until April 16, 2022

Between Hamilton and Cancun, Sundays from December 12, 2021 until April 17, 2022

Between Hamilton and Cayo Coco, Sundays from December 12, 2021 until April 17, 2022

“With demand building for tropical getaways, we are delighted that Sunwing will be returning to Hamilton International Airport this winter,” commented Dina Carlucci, Director Business Development & Customer Experience for John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. “Sunwing flights have been consistently popular amongst Hamiltonians for almost a decade and residents will have plenty of options to choose from, with six popular destinations offered right from their doorstep.”

Travellers headed to the Cancun area can stay on the pristine white-sand shores of Playa Mujeres at Riu Dunamar, a top-rated family resort that features an exciting on-site water park. Another popular choice for families is Royalton White Sands Montego Bay in Jamaica, which is home to its own private island and a range of amenities for all ages including fun-filled kids and teen clubs. Vacationers looking to soak up the sun on world-famous shores may choose to stay at Grand Memories Varadero where they can try out a range of water sports like windsurfing and catamaran rides.

Plus, customers who book their tropical getaway at select resorts by May 31, 2021 for travel between November 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022 will receive up to $1,000 per couple in value during the tour operator’s extended Freedom 21/22 Sale, including complimentary Price Drop Cash Back of up to $800 per couple at select resorts and the flexibility to change or cancel their plans with ease.

