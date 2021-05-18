Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended May 15, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announced in its Management Report for the Week Ended April 3, 2021 it had reached the half-way mark to reaching the Magic 10,000. The Magic 10,000 is the number of registered participants or registered gamers who have joined us.



Reaching the Magic 10,000 has been a goal since we started our eSports business 13 months ago. It took us eleven months and three weeks to reach 5,000, the half-way mark. We are proud to announce as of today we have surpassed the 8,500 mark. We have gained 3,500 new registered participants or registered gamers in just 5 short weeks. It took us 135 weeks for the first 5,000 and just 5 weeks to gain an additional 3,500. If there was any doubt concerning the Company’s growth, these numbers should render any naysayers silent.

Our Discord server membership continues to grow rapidly; after hitting the 4,000 mark for Discord members in April, we are pleased to report that we have already surpassed the 5,000-member milestone this month!

Over 350 players registered for last weekend's Apex event, as did our YuGiOh event the week before - both drawing about 50% more registrations that initially anticipated!

Clash Royale this weekend, registrations were also much stronger than initially expected - we more than doubled our initial expectations for this event! At this rate, it seems likely we will break our record for player registrations in one month - we are setting our sights on drawing over TWO THOUSAND (2,000) registrations between all our events for the month of May!

With over $30,000 paid in prizes to our participants, GGToor is becoming the place for gamers to enjoy and grow in their favorite game scene. 2020 was our first year engaging with eSports and what a year had been. The overall eSports industry is built around the prize pools for all who participate. While much will remain the same (particularly as the pandemic remains most prominent), by the end of 2021 parts of the eSports landscape could look quite different in a good way.

The Company is getting close to the 18-tournaments per month mark. We have held events by engaging the following gaming communities; CS Insurgency, Pokemon TCGO, Smite, Team Fortress, Word of Tanks, Minion Masters, Yu Gi Oh Duel Links, Apex Legends, Clash Royale, Mordhau, Northgard, Rumble Soccer Stars, Fall Guys War Thunder Verdun, Dark Dungeon, and Heroes of the Storm. The list of studios the Company is engaging with continues to grow every month.

Two of our Company’s finest, Luis Arce, Shadow Gaming President and James Hurley, Shadow Gaming Tournament Director, spent time with attorney and avid gamer, John Lester on one of his podcasts. Mr. Lester is well known in the eSports world as one of the “Go To” influencers. This dynamic interview is a short 25:00 minutes and it will give shareholders an opportunity to see and hear two of the Company’s top executives talk about the Company and our future in eSports. If you wish to view the podcast, click on the following link: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/activity-6796146774668144640-bxNy

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to . In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

