New York Law School’s ‘Law and Leadership’ Mayoral Series Continues May 20 With Shaun Donovan and Art Chang

New York, NY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Law School’s "Law and Leadership" mayoral series continues on Thursday, May 20 at 12:00 p.m. EDT with Shaun Donovan, followed by Art Chang.

Dean Anthony W. Crowell will offer welcome remarks and will moderate. Each 30-minute session will include questions from NYLS student and alumni leaders.

The Shaun Donovan event will focus on leadership and management. The Art Chang presentation will focus on technology and public policy and will include additional guest speaker Michael Pastor, NYLS Senior Fellow and Adjunct Professor. Professor Pastor recently served as New York City’s Deputy Commissioner for Legal Affairs and Franchises & General Counsel for Citywide IT.

NYLS has engaged with other mayoral candidates on a number of important policy issues, including Eric Adams and Kathryn Garcia on management and leadership, Andrew Yang on affordable housing, and Maya Wiley on managing change.

The event is presented by NYLS’s Law and Leadership Institute, Center for New York City Law, Center for Real Estate Studies, Impact Center for Public Interest Law, and Innovation Center for Law and Technology.

