Appspace Announces Native Integration with Cisco Webex To Accelerate a Safe Return to the Office

Dallas, Texas, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, a leading provider of workplace experience software, announced today the integration of the Appspace platform with Cisco Webex Control Hub. Appspace, a Webex Certified platform, allows Cisco Webex device users to enable modern team communications and digital signage for free with just a few clicks.

“We’ve had a close relationship with Cisco for over a decade. As companies prepare for the future workplace, employee communications are more critical than ever. Integrating our solutions was the natural next step to make it easier for companies to build a hybrid workplace experience employees love.” says Duke Skarda, Chief Technology Officer of Appspace. “With this integration, companies will be able to enable digital signage with just a couple clicks. But that’s just the beginning; the Appspace platform also provides space reservation tools and an employee app that works seamlessly with Cisco Webex.”

The native integration introduces a new way to get started with Appspace. New Appspace customers have always been able to begin with a free account. Now, Cisco Webex device users will be able to enable Appspace Lite from within Webex Control Hub. This new, free version of Appspace is designed specifically for partner integrations. When enabled, users get access to Appspace templates, channels, and ready-made content designed for a safe return to the office, work from home, and wellbeing communications.

This functionality immediately increases the value of hardware investments and provides employee communication opportunities for HR, corporate communications, marketing, and other teams. The included Cisco Webex-specific content helps with employee adoption of devices and features.

“Our focus is to ensure wellbeing for employees, both at home and for a safe return to the office as part of our intelligent workplace solutions,” says Chris Bottger, Workplace Experience Strategist at Cisco. “Our customers are looking for better ways to make their people feel connected to the organization in the new hybrid workplace. The combination of Cisco Webex and the Appspace platform enables that journey to start with users informed from the home to the office.”

The new integrated solution is available starting today with no additional costs.

About Appspace

Appspace is a leading provider of workplace experience software with solutions for digital signage, space reservations, employee communications, and more. With offices in the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and Malaysia, plus experts in a dozen other countries. Appspace helps customers create an exceptional and collaborative workplace, whether employees are at the office, at home, or on the go. Nearly 3,000 customers and over 145 of the Fortune 500 use Appspace to deliver a modern workplace experience, unify brand culture, and enhance employee communications.







