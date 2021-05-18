Associa Northern California Names Scott Hubbard as Branch President

Pleasanton, CA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California recently announced the promotion of Scott Hubbard, CCAM®, AMS®, to branch president, effective June 1, 2021.

Mr. Hubbard brings over 15 years of community management experience to his new role, having worked in a variety of capacities including community association manager and general manager for large-scale associations. Most recently, he served as Associa Northern California’s senior vice president of operations. Possessing extensive customer service skills and a deep understanding of community management and association board operations, Mr. Hubbard has been an integral part of the branch’s success. In his new role as branch president, he will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth, and employee training and retention.

“Associa Northern California remains focused on our commitment to building strong teams and helping them successfully serve our communities, association boards, and residents with the best management and lifestyle services. Promoting Scott to the branch president role is an extension of that commitment,” stated Ann Williams, Associa regional vice president. “Scott’s dedication to clients, the team and our business partners is unmatched and will continue to be an asset to the Associa Northern California team. He has always played a pivotal role in providing our clients and communities with the tools they need, not only to succeed, but to excel. We look forward to watching him continue to contribute to the success of our clients and team.”

Mr. Hubbard has earned the Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation through Community Associations Institute (CAI). He is a valued member of the board of directors for the CAI California North Chapter and will serve as the Chapter President in 2022. He is also a member of the Legislative Support Committee (LSC) and serves as their Liaison to the California Legislative Action Committee. He has been a speaker for several CAI educational forums as well as Associa Board education seminars.

