Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Mask Restrictions Lifted and Amazon’s Hiring Binge Bode Well for U.S. Economy

BOCA RATON, FL, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americans can see the return to normalcy on the horizon.

In the past week, President Biden lifted mask requirements for anyone who has been fully vaccinated, cases of COVID-19 have plummeted, and Amazon continues to hire more workers.

“It looks like we are returning to our pre-pandemic life when we could shop in stores, eat at restaurants, and watch a movie in a theater,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International in Boca Raton. “It has been a rough year for many people. There has been a tremendous loss, but we are resilient and the future is beginning to look bright.

“People are excited about the future,” Gould added.

Gould’s assessment is supported by the recent Consumer Confidence Index , which rose sharply in April from 109 in March to 121.7.

“This is the highest the CCI has been since before COVID-19 shut down the economy,” Gould added. “Businesses are opening up, more jobs are being posted, and almost 50 percent of American adults have been fully vaccinated, which means they don’t have to wear masks anywhere.”

Gould said he was encouraged by the news that many retailers, such as Target, CVS, and Starbucks, were lifting mask restrictions for vaccinated consumers.

Throughout the pandemic, Gould and his team at NPI have continued to work with domestic and international health and wellness brands that want to enter or expand their presence in the U.S. market.

“Fortunately, NPI has weathered the pandemic well and we are poised to have a record year in 2021,” Gould said.

To help NPI clients when they enter the American consumer market, Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform, which brings all the services that brands need to succeed under the NPI umbrella.

“We provide our clients with sales expertise, logistical support, FDA guidance, and marketing professionals,” Gould said. “We developed a turn-key operation that is both effective and cost-efficient.”

A major source of NPI’s success is the “Powerhouse Trifecta” executive team that Gould has assembled.

Combined, Gould, NPI President Jeff Fernandez, and Kenneth E. Collins, NPI’s executive vice president, have almost 100 years of retail experience.

“We have experience representing both brands and retailers, which gives us a unique perspective,” Gould said, adding that he, Fernandez, and Collins first worked together in the early 2000s when they helped stock more than 150 brands on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.

“I met Jeff when he was building Amazon’s new health and wellness category,” Gould said. “At that time, Amazon was primarily selling books online.”

Gould and Collins had contacts with more than 150 brands, which they placed on the virtual shelves of Amazon’s new division.

“Back then, it was an exciting time for all of us. You could say this was a pivotal time not only in Amazon’s history but also for e-commerce,” he added.

Gould said now is an equally pivotal time for the American economy as it returns to normal or, at least, to a new normal.

“The brands we have been working with knew this day would come sooner than later, which is why they have been working with NPI to lay the groundwork for expansion in the U.S.,” Gould said.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

