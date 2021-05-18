Freela and Polygon join forces to launch a revolutionary Freelancing platform

Andhra Pradesh, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEXPRWIRE, Polygon, formerly known as Matic Network, has announced a partnership with Freela. Polygon is one of the most innovative projects in the cryptocurrency industry and among the leading Layer-2 scaling solutions created to help bring mass adoption to the Ethereum platform. The partnership will be fundamental in the growth of Freela and in achieving our mission of changing the freelance industry. Not only will Freela be built on the Polygon Network, but Freela will benefit from the network’s scalability, extra-low transaction costs, and adaptability to move closer to mainstream adoption.



Polygon appreciates the need for a fairer freelance platform and the benefits that blockchain provides to the freelance industry. They have commented on this new partnership:

“We’re thrilled to support Freela and their brilliant team in building the future of freelancing and talent matching. DAOs are shaping the world, and we’re sure that Freela’s innovative model will ensure the best experience for employers and freelancers.”



Mahadev Vassiredy, the CEO of Freela, believes that the partnership will also bring new avenues of awareness for the community, essential for driving long-term sustained growth and utility. He spoke of the partnership:



"We always believed when surrounding ourselves with loyalty, ambition, kindness, generosity, honesty, optimism, and empathy that's what we become. Polygon team and ecosystem are epitome of each of those. We are more than thrilled to be working with them and delivering nothing but the best.”



The union of Freela and Polygon presents a unique opportunity for Freela to further innovate and accelerate project developments together. We are tremendously excited about the possibilities this latest partnership will provide to Freela and all our stakeholders involved. As well as this massive news, we have even more major announcements to arrive in the future, so follow our social media channels and stay tuned for updates!

About Freela



Freela is designing a marketplace for “truly free freelancing”. Freela ensures that both employers and employees are satisfied, solving the most widespread problem in freelance platforms. By directly allowing employees and employers to create their contracts, they solve underemployment and potentially over-employment.

Connect with Freela on:

About Polygon



Polygon, previously known as Matic Network, is the first well-structured, easy-to-use Layer-2 solution platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications.