OSF Digital Acquires Adept Group to Strengthen B2B Reach and Target B2C Commerce Brands in APAC

QUEBEC CITY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSF Digital , a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to B2B and B2C companies worldwide, announces the acquisition of Adept Group . OSF is acquiring Adept as part of a global effort to expand its geographic reach. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.



OSF Digital, a Salesforce Partner for over 10 years, is focused on becoming the go-to digital commerce transformation partner to brands globally. The firm’s deep industry expertise enables it to identify a client’s unique requirements and launch innovative commerce solutions dedicated to specific markets and industry verticals. This expertise was useful in 2020 when OSF launched 20+ out-of-the-box industry-specific solutions and commerce accelerators to help brands around the world begin selling online fast and overcome pandemic-related challenges. OSF has over 1,000 employees and 40 offices worldwide. Its customers include some of the world’s biggest brands: L'Oréal USA, Burton, Ubisoft, Bouclair, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Geox, Kal Tire, Stonewall Kitchen, Lush Handmade Cosmetics, Domaine Chandon, Urban Barn and many more.

The acquisition of Adept establishes OSF Digital as a tech-leading B2B partner in a fast-growing region while providing new opportunities for OSF to deliver its world-class B2C services. With offices in Auckland and Wellington, Adept is a recognized expert in B2B commerce whose customers include many of the area’s top banking, retail, energy and FMCG companies. Adept also has strong expertise in Core Salesforce clouds including Sales, Service, Community and Marketing Cloud as well as being a regional leader in CPQ which complements its B2B Commerce services.

“The relationship between OSF and Adept began in 2019, when Adept joined the OSF Global Partner Alliance. OSF leadership noticed the vision of the two companies was aligned on the goal of delivering both B2B and B2C commerce services. As part of the company’s effort and mission to become the top global digital transformation partner to commerce brands worldwide, OSF began looking at New Zealand and Australia as logical opportunities for expansion. Adept was a terrific match based on the strength of its reputation, skill set and relationships with many of the leading brands in the region,” said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. “This acquisition expands our presence in Australia, drawing on the coordination of our existing team in the Asia-Pacific region. The move also strengthens our position as a leading digital transformation partner to B2B and B2C brands that want to start or enhance their digital strategies locally and expand globally.”

“There are few, if any, digital commerce services firms in the region with the skills or experience to help B2C companies develop and implement their digital strategies – and zero with the strength or capabilities that OSF has to offer,” said Dominic Stow, CEO of Adept. “By joining forces, we can continue meeting the needs of our core B2B customer base while creating an opportunity to engage a long list of B2C companies in the region that have been underserved from a digital commerce perspective. In addition, we will be able to expand our ability to deliver on our customers’ digital transformation objectives by combining Commerce solutions with Salesforce Core Cloud solutions – a very compelling proposition to be able to provide this full customer 360 to our clients.”

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a leading global commerce and digital transformation company, with expertise in enterprise connected commerce, order management solutions, storefront management services, commerce consulting, and cloud application development. With proficiency in B2C and B2B commerce and experience in helping businesses leverage commerce, marketing, sales, and service solutions, OSF seamlessly guides companies throughout their entire digital transformation journey. OSF Digital is a trusted Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2010, being awarded by Salesforce numerous times for advancing the commerce industry. As a global company with local presence in North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA, the company ensures efficient delivery in all time zones and markets. HSBC and BDC are OSF Digital's financial partners, and Delta-v Capital is an investor. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital

