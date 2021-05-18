Cardlytics to Host Virtual Investor Day on June 10

ATLANTA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc., (NASDAQ: CDLX), one of the largest digital advertising platforms, announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, June 10, 2021.The company's executive team is scheduled to begin presentations at 9:30 a.m. ET. Presenting executives include:
- Lynne Laube, Co-Founder & CEO
- Andy Christiansen, Chief Financial Officer
- Ross McNab, President of North America Advertising
- Michael Akkerman, Chief Product & Strategy Officer
- Farrell Hudzik, Executive Vice President, Financial Institutions
The event can be accessed through a live webcast, which will be available on Cardlytics’ investor relations website at ir.cardlytics.com. A replay will also be archived on this website.
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) is a digital advertising platform. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Austin and Visakhapatnam. In March 2021, Cardlytics acquired Dosh, a transaction-based advertising platform. In May 2021, Cardlytics acquired Bridg, a customer data platform. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com.
Contacts:
Public Relations:
Angie Amberg
Cardlytics, Inc.
aamberg@cardlytics.com
Investor Relations:
Robert Robinson
Corporate Development & IR
(256) 653-2097
ir@cardlytics.com
William Maina
ICR, Inc.
(646) 277-1236
ir@cardlytics.com