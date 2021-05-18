Evaluation of Health and Economic Benefit of the PreTRM® Test-And-Treat Strategy to Improve Maternal and Infant Health Among Commercially Insured in the US

– Data presented at the ISPOR 2021 Conference illustrating clinical benefit as well as cost savings



SALT LAKE CITY, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company™, focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced results from a health and economic benefit evaluation of Sera’s PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy. Sera’s innovative approach uses the company’s proprietary proteomic test to assess a woman’s individual risk of spontaneous preterm birth and enable proactive interventions designed to improve health and reduce immediate and long-term treatment costs associated with premature birth.

The analysis was conducted in approximately 40,000 pregnant women who were members of the Anthem Health commercial insurance plan. Based on these data the authors conclude that use of the PreTRM® Test during pregnancy to identify women at risk of preterm birth, combined with evidence-based treatment, may substantially reduce preterm deliveries – as well as their short-term and long-term health and economic consequences in a representative population of commercially insured U.S. women. The work was done in collaboration with Anthem’s HealthCore subsidiary and is a part of Anthem’s broader Maternity and Community Health programs.

Results of the analysis are reported in an abstract titled “Cost-Effectiveness of a Proteomic Test for Preterm Birth Prediction” ( Abstract PIH7 ). The data were presented at a virtual poster discussion session at the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2021 meeting, on May 18, 2021 at 11:30am-1:45pm EST. The results are being prepared for publication in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

The study found that the combination of the PreTRM® Test and evidence-based interventions for women identified as higher-risk for preterm birth resulted in:

20% reduction in preterm birth <37 weeks’ gestation

33% reduction in births <32 weeks’ gestation

10% reduction in neonatal intensive care admissions

7% reduction in overall hospital length-of-stay

$863 net savings ($1,608 gross savings) per pregnant woman tested, a $54 million reduction in total costs over the study population

“We believe that these data further validate the potential benefits of our PreTRM® test-and-treat strategy in identifying women at risk for spontaneous preterm birth and enabling evidence-based interventions to reduce risk, thus improving pregnancy outcomes while reducing the economic burden on payers and health care systems,” said Gregory C. Critchfield, M.D., M.S., Chairman and CEO of Sera Prognostics. “These data illustrate that reimbursement and use of the PreTRM® Test may simultaneously benefit a payer’s members as well as the health plan’s bottom line. We expect to incorporate these compelling data into our discussions with payers as we continue our effort to improve pregnancy outcomes and reduce health care costs through expanded access to the PreTRM® Test.”

About Sera Prognostics, Inc.

Sera Prognostics is the leading health diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of women and babies through precision pregnancy care. Sera delivers pivotal information in early pregnancy to physicians, enabling them to improve the health of their patients, resulting in reductions in the costs of healthcare delivery. Sera has a robust pipeline of innovative diagnostic tests focused on the early prediction of preterm birth risk and other complications of pregnancy. Sera’s precision medicine PreTRM® Test reports to a physician the individualized risk of premature delivery in a pregnancy, enabling earlier proactive interventions in women with higher risk. Sera Prognostics is located in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Preterm Birth

Preterm birth is defined as any birth before 37 weeks’ gestation and is the leading cause of illness and death in newborns. The 2020 March of Dimes Report Card shows that of approximately 3.8 million babies born annually in the United States, more than one in ten is born prematurely. Prematurity is associated with a significantly increased risk of major long-term medical complications, including learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, chronic respiratory illness, intellectual disability, seizures, and vision and hearing loss, and can generate significant costs throughout the lives of affected children. The annual health care costs to manage short- and long-term complications of prematurity in the United States were estimated to be approximately $25 billion for 2016.

About the PreTRM® Test

The PreTRM® Test is the only broadly clinically validated, commercially available blood-based biomarker test that provides an early, accurate and individualized risk prediction for spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies. The PreTRM® Test measures and analyzes proteins in the blood that are highly predictive of preterm birth. The PreTRM® Test permits physicians to identify, during the 19th or 20th week of pregnancy, which women are at increased risk for preterm birth, enabling more informed, personalized clinical decisions based on each woman’s individual risk. The PreTRM® Test is ordered by a medical professional.