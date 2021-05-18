Algolia Collaborates with Firebase to Offer Database Search

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algolia , the leading provider of API Platforms for Dynamic Experiences, today announced it has partnered with Firebase to provide more than 3 million Firebase and Google developers access and seamless integration to Algolia’s search and discovery platform.



Backed by Google, Firebase helps developers build and operate Android, iOS, and web apps.

“We partnered with Algolia to offer a Firebase extension called Search with Algolia as a direct request from our developer community,” noted Kara Yu, Product Manager at Firebase. “The Firebase extension was built by Algolia and continued development and maintenance will be managed by Algolia. We are excited to help developers accelerate their app development through Firebase Extensions -- pre-packaged, open source bundles of code that automate common development tasks. This is one example where developers can save a lot of time bringing a critical feature into their app.”

Algolia’s API-first approach and API client for Firebase brings best-in-class search and discovery to a large, global network of Google and Firebase developers.

“No matter what kind of app you’re developing, there is a good chance that you want to help users search and discover something,” added Piyush Patel, Chief Strategic Business Development Officer at Algolia. “Algolia enables developers to personalize and improve search performance, and we are excited to bring this functionality to Firebase developers.”

Firebase Extensions help developers increase productivity by letting them quickly add more functionality to their mobile and web apps – including translating text or exporting Cloud Firestore collections to BigQuery. Using Algolia, developers can enable full text search of their Cloud Firestore data.

The Search with Algolia extension indexes your Cloud Firestore data to Algolia and keeps it synced.

This extension can be configured to work with your specific app by listening to changes on your specified Cloud Firestore collection. When a document is added, the extension indexes it as a record in Algolia. Anytime a document is updated, the extension propagates the update to the corresponding Algolia record. When a document is deleted, the extension removes the corresponding Algolia record.

Availability

The Firestore search with Algolia extension is available immediately and can be accessed here .

Helpful Links

About Algolia

Algolia provides API platforms for dynamic experiences that enable organizations to predict intent and deliver results. Algolia achieves this with an API-first approach that allows developers and business teams to surface relevant content when wanted — satisfying the demand for instant gratification — and building and optimizing online experiences that enhance online engagement, increase conversion rates, and enrich lifetime value to generate profitable growth. More than 10,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Paris, London, Tokyo, New York, and Atlanta

Media Contact

Shannon Campbell

Offleash for Algolia

algolia@offleashpr.com