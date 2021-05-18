Telepresence Robot Market Size to Reach USD 684.4 Million in 2028 | Remote Workforce Management in Various Industries is a Significant Factor Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Vancouver, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global telepresence robot market size is expected to reach USD 684.4 Million at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the telepresence robot market can be attributed to rising demand for remote workforce management in various sectors. The trend of hiring remote employees has been growing rapidly, and especially during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. Telepresence robots enhance remote communication quality via their mobility feature, and visualization delivered by these robots cannot be reproduced by smartphones; whereas large telepresence systems are stationary. Offices deploy telepresence robots to assist team members working remotely to attend meetings and remain connected to the main office.

Rising use of telepresence robots in educational institutes is a key factor propelling market growth. The use of telepresence in schools, colleges, and universities eliminates the expenses incurred in airfare, bus, lodging, and food expenses, allowing institutes to support experiential learning. In addition, telepresence robots enable students to visit museums or partake in professional conferences without actually being physically present.

In August 2019, Blue Ocean Robotics ApS made an announcement about the acquisition of Suitable Technologies Inc.’s Beam telepresence robot.

Several telepresence robots use video conferencing apps such as Skype or proprietary software. Cameras are a key component in telepresence robots to provide high-quality video content.

A stationary telepresence robot has an advantage over mobile telepresence robots in that stationary robots eliminate any chance of damages occurring due to undesired collisions. Also, stationary robots are least likely to face network connectivity issues as they are installed after monitoring network strength at the installation site.

Telepresence robot market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to growing demand for telemedicine and increasing investments in countries such as China in automation development in education and healthcare sectors.

Key players in the market include Mantaro Networks Inc., AMY Robotics, Double Robotics, VGo Communications Inc., SuperDroid Robots, Inbot Technology Ltd., Qihan Technology Co. Ltd., Ava Robotics Inc., InTouch Technologies Inc., and Wicron.

Emergen Research has segmented the global telepresence robot market on the basis of component, product type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Display Camera Speaker Control System & Sensors Power Source Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Mobile Stationary

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) Healthcare Education Homecare Enterprise Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



