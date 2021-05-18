Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Calgary, Alberta, CANADA

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 34,730,835 common shares, representing 77.2% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Matter Voted UponOutcome
of Vote
Votes 
For		Votes
Withheld
     
1.The election of the following nominees as directors
of the Company for the ensuing year or until their
successors are elected or appointed:		   
     
 George ChowPassed34,398,720
(99.7%)		86,807
(0.3%)
     
 Glenn DagenaisPassed29,546,114
(85.7%)
4,939,413
(14.3%)
     
 Daniel HalykPassed 34,308,714
(99.5%) 		176,813
(0.5%)
     
 Greg MelchinPassed33,885,967
(98.3%)
599,560
(1.7%)
     
 Ken Mullen Passed34,446,869
(99.9%)
38,658
(0.1%)
     
 Bruce PachkowskiPassed21,667,916
(62.8%)
12,817,611
(37.2%)
     
2.The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors
of the Company to hold office until the close
of the next annual meeting of shareholders.		Passed34,172,534
(98.4%) 
558,301
(1.6%)
     

Total Energy would like to thank Andrew Wiswell for his service on the Company’s Board of Directors for the past 15 years and welcomes Ken Mullen as a new Director.

For further information, please contact Cam Danyluk, Vice-President Legal and General Counsel at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.