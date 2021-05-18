Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 34,730,835 common shares, representing 77.2% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



Matter Voted Upon Outcome

of Vote

Votes

For Votes

Withheld 1. The election of the following nominees as directors

of the Company for the ensuing year or until their

successors are elected or appointed: George Chow Passed 34,398,720

(99.7%) 86,807

(0.3%) Glenn Dagenais Passed 29,546,114

(85.7%)

4,939,413

(14.3%)

Daniel Halyk Passed 34,308,714

(99.5%) 176,813

(0.5%)

Greg Melchin Passed 33,885,967

(98.3%)

599,560

(1.7%)

Ken Mullen Passed 34,446,869

(99.9%)

38,658

(0.1%)

Bruce Pachkowski Passed 21,667,916

(62.8%)

12,817,611

(37.2%)

2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors

of the Company to hold office until the close

of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Passed 34,172,534

(98.4%)

558,301

(1.6%)



Total Energy would like to thank Andrew Wiswell for his service on the Company’s Board of Directors for the past 15 years and welcomes Ken Mullen as a new Director.

