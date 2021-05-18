Total Energy Services Inc. Reports on Voting from the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 18, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 34,730,835 common shares, representing 77.2% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
|Matter Voted Upon
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|1.
|The election of the following nominees as directors
of the Company for the ensuing year or until their
successors are elected or appointed:
|George Chow
|Passed
|34,398,720
(99.7%)
|86,807
(0.3%)
|Glenn Dagenais
|Passed
|29,546,114
(85.7%)
|4,939,413
(14.3%)
|Daniel Halyk
|Passed
|34,308,714
(99.5%)
|176,813
(0.5%)
|Greg Melchin
|Passed
|33,885,967
(98.3%)
|599,560
(1.7%)
|Ken Mullen
|Passed
|34,446,869
(99.9%)
|38,658
(0.1%)
|Bruce Pachkowski
|Passed
|21,667,916
(62.8%)
|12,817,611
(37.2%)
|2.
|The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors
of the Company to hold office until the close
of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
|Passed
|34,172,534
(98.4%)
|558,301
(1.6%)
Total Energy would like to thank Andrew Wiswell for his service on the Company’s Board of Directors for the past 15 years and welcomes Ken Mullen as a new Director.
