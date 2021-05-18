Myconic Capital Lists on the NEO Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myconic Capital Corp. (formerly, Auralite Investments Inc.) (CSE: MEDI) (the "Company" or "Myconic") is pleased to announce that the Company has moved the listing of its common shares (the “Myconic Shares”) to the NEO Exchange (the “NEO”). The Myconic Shares will commence trading on the NEO under the symbol “MEDI” at the start of trading on May 21, 2021. The Myconic Shares will be delisted from the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) on May 20, 2021 at the close of trading; the transition to the NEO is not expected to impact current investors’ ability to trade Myconic Shares. The NEO is home to over 125 corporate and ETF listings, and consistently facilitates close to 15 percent of all Canadian trading volume.



Since its debut as a public company, Myconic has made investments across various industries. Currently, the Company is actively pursuing its vision of becoming a North American leader in mental health. In particular, the Company recently acquired a network of 14 national medical cannabis clinics with the intent to broaden the scope of mental health treatments to include intravenous ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy.

"As a senior exchange, the NEO provides added liquidity and exposure which is expected to enable our continued growth,” explained Adam Deffett, VP of Capital Markets for Myconic. “We further expect that this up-listing to the NEO will provide us with the opportunity to target and reach a broader range of institutional and retail investors, while having access to greater and more efficient capital."

“Quality companies across the country are realizing the benefits and added value of up-listing to a senior stock exchange,” added Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of the NEO. “We are proud to be the destination of choice for up-listings like Myconic, an organization that has set its sights on addressing the urgent mental health crisis through targeted investments in medical cannabis clinics with plans for strategic expansion. We look forward to providing Myconic with a broad platform for growth through increased access to capital, enhanced visibility with the investor community, and a greater opportunity to bring innovative new treatments to market.”

Investors can trade Myconic Shares through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

ABOUT NEO EXCHANGE

The NEO Exchange is Canada’s innovation economy stock exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO is a Tier 1 stock exchange and only lists senior companies and investment products seeking a stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

ABOUT MYCONIC

Myconic Capital Corp. is an investment issuer with a diversified portfolio that is focused on emerging companies active in the high-tech, real estate, cannabis, mining, and health and wellness sectors.

