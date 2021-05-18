Ayr Wellness Announces Opening of Florida City Dispensary Location

TORONTO, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“Ayr,” “Ayr Wellness,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO), today announced the upcoming opening of a new dispensary in Florida City, Florida under the Liberty Health Science (“LHS”) banner. The new location, which is expected to open on Friday, May 21, 2021, will be Ayr’s 35th in Florida.



LHS Florida City is located at 33497 S Dixie Highway, Florida City, FL 33034. Florida City is a Miami suburb in Miami-Dade County, bordered by Homestead to the north and east. LHS will be the first dispensary to open in the Greater Homestead/Florida City area. The two cities, with a population of approximately 80,000, are the last stop on the mainland north of the Florida Keys. The 2600 ft2 store is located at the junction of U.S. 1 and Florida’s Turnpike.

During the opening celebration, patients will enjoy a 15% discount on all products, free merchandise giveaways and the availability of private onsite consultations. Please visit Liberty’s website here for additional information, store hours and store menus.

Ayr Wellness completed the acquisition of Liberty Health Sciences in an all-stock transaction on February 26, 2021. The Company plans to have 42 stores open in Florida by the end of 2021. The Florida medical marijuana market continues to show robust growth with the Florida Office of Medical Marijuana Use reporting over 556,000 registered patients as of May 14, 2021, up 63% year-over-year.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “would”, “estimate”, “goal”, “outlook”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may”, “tracking”, “pacing” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events, including in connection with COVID-19, may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; the completion and success of our new cultivation facilities; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional debt or equity capital if required. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, that its new cultivation facilities will be completed on time and on budget and will be successful, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms and within expected time frames. In particular, there can be no assurance that we will complete all pending acquisitions in or enter into agreements with respect to other acquisitions.

