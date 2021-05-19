Los Angeles, USA, May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates Stunning Growth with a Gamut of Pharma Companies Involved Worldwide

The Multiple Myeloma pipeline is majorly thriving owing to the several different companies developing novel and sophisticated blockbuster drugs, increasing R&D, increasing global prevalence, better awareness and appropriate diagnosis in patients.

DelveInsight’s ‘Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in preclinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Multiple Myeloma domain.

Some of the key takeaways from the Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report:

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 80+ key players and 80+ key therapies.

The report lays a comprehensive analysis of the Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapies and key pharmaceutical companies including Kiadis Pharma, CASI Pharmaceuticals, NOXXON Pharma, MorphoSys), Sana Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Poseida Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Jansesn Research and Development, Biotest AG, Teneobio, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Arch Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, NexImmune Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech, Novartis, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AgenTus Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Seagen Inc., Heidelberg Pharma, Bluebird Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., HitGen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, Celyad Oncology, Amgen and others.

and others. Out of all the emerging therapies Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel is expected to emerge as the trailblazer owing to the treatment of Multiple Myeloma. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of cilta-cel, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma.

is expected to emerge as the trailblazer owing to the treatment of Multiple Myeloma. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of cilta-cel, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma. Multiple Myeloma pipeline comprises K NK004 (Kiadis Pharma), CID 103 (CASI Pharmaceuticals), NOX-A12 (NOXXON Pharma), TJ202 (I-MAB Biopharma), SG221 (Sana Biotechnology), AL 102 (Ayala Pharmaceuticals), CLR 131 (Cellectar Biosciences), Nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb), P BCMA 101 (Poseida Therapeutics), Venetoclax (AbbVie/Genentech), and several others in the different therapeutic stage of development.

(Kiadis Pharma), (CASI Pharmaceuticals), (NOXXON Pharma), (I-MAB Biopharma), (Sana Biotechnology), (Ayala Pharmaceuticals), CLR 131 (Cellectar Biosciences), Nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb), (Poseida Therapeutics), (AbbVie/Genentech), and several others in the different therapeutic stage of development. Some of the other novel therapies are in the Multiple Myeloma pipeline including TNB-383B, ONC201, AO-176, JCARH125, REGN5458, INCB001158, TAK-573, NEXI-002 T Cells, PHE885, CID-103, ION251, EMB-06, agenT-797, CTX120, PF-06863135, SEA-BCMA, AEVI-007, HDP-101, bb21217, CFT7455, RO7425781, PT-112, HG146, CYAD-211, AMG 701 and others.

and others. CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, a new form of cancer immunotherapy is advancing rapidly in the treatment of patients with Multiple myeloma and several other advanced cancer. Currently, the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) is the major target for CAR T cell therapies. BCMA has several advantages as a therapeutic target in myeloma. It is expressed exclusively on plasma cells and in particularly large quantities on plasma-turned-myeloma cells.

(BCMA) is the major target for CAR T cell therapies. BCMA has several advantages as a therapeutic target in myeloma. It is expressed exclusively on plasma cells and in particularly large quantities on plasma-turned-myeloma cells. TNB-383B is a BCMA x CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody being studied in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior lines of therapy. TNB-383B is being developed by TeneoOne through Phase 1. AbbVie holds the exclusive right to acquire TeneoOne and lead subsequent global development and commercialization of TNB-383B.

Got queries? Want to know more? Request for Sample @ Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insights

Multiple Myeloma is a malignant disorder characterized by uncontrolled proliferation of clonal plasma cells causing a wide variety of complications leading to organ dysfunction and eventually death. It is the second most prevalent hematological malignancy worldwide, with a median onset of 60 years. This incurable malignancy develops from an accumulation of terminally differentiated monoclonal plasma cells (PC) in the bone marrow.

Reach out @ Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Novel therapies and emerging technologies

The Multiple Myeloma pipeline report proffers a holistic view of the business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations and agreements, strong competitors, growth strategies, failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Drug Portfolio

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA K NK004 Kiadis Pharma Preclinical Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements NA CID 103 CASI Pharmaceuticals I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulants NA NOX-A12 NOXXON Pharma II Chemokine CXCL12 inhibitors NA TJ202 I-MAB Biopharma III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Phagocyte stimulants Intravenous APG-2575 Ascentage Pharma II Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors parenteral AL 102 Ayala Pharmaceuticals I Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors Oral CLR 131 Cellectar Biosciences II Ionising radiation emitters Intravenous Nivolumab Bristol-Myers Squibb III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous P BCMA 101 Poseida Therapeutics II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral Venetoclax AbbVie/Genentech III Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors Oral RG6160 Genentech I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Intravenous HPN-217 Harpoon Therapeutics I/II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Intravenous SAR442085 Sanofi I Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; Phagocyte stimulants Intravenous PF-06863135 Pfizer II Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulants Parenteral RAPA-201 Autologous T cells Rapa Therapeutics II Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements Parenteral

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Multiple Myeloma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

Intravenous

Inhalation

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity

Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists

Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors

Ionizing radiation emitters

Chemokine CXCL12 inhibitors

Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors

Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements

Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements

By Targets

Protease

Multiple Kinase

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Kiadis Pharma, CASI Pharmaceuticals, NOXXON Pharma, MorphoSys), Sana Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Poseida Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Janssen Research and Development, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Genenta Science, Biotest AG, Teneobio, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Arch Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, NexImmune Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech, Novartis, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AgenTus Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Seagen Inc., Heidelberg Pharma, Bluebird Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., HitGen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, Celyad Oncology, Amgen and others

Key Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies: TNB-383B, ONC201, AO-176, JCARH125, REGN5458, INCB001158, TAK-573, NEXI-002 T Cells, PHE885, CID-103, ION251, EMB-06, agenT-797, CTX120, PF-06863135, SEA-BCMA, AEVI-007, HDP-101, bb21217, CFT7455, RO7425781, PT-112, HG146, CYAD-211, AMG 701, Nivolumab, ventoclax, RAPA-201 autologous T cells, K NK004, CID 103, NOX-A12, TJ202, APG-2575, AL 102, CLR 131 and others.

Reach out @ Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Novel therapies and emerging technologies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Multiple Myeloma Overview 4 Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Multiple Myeloma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Assessment 8 Multiple Myeloma Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products 13 Multiple Myeloma Key Companies 14 Multiple Myeloma Key Products 15 Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs 16 Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Multiple Myeloma Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix



Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Multiple Myeloma Emerging Therapies

Related Reports

Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Multiple Myeloma (MM)-Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast—2030’ report.

Multiple Myeloma Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s ‘Multiple Myeloma (MM)- Epidemiology Forecast to 2030’ report.

Car T Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight’s ‘CAR T-Cell Therapy for Multiple Myeloma-Market Insights and Market Forecast-2030’ report.

Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight's "Refractory Multiple Myeloma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight's "Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Triple Refractory Multiple Myeloma Market

DelveInsight's "Triple-refractory Multiple Myeloma - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Higher Risk Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Market

DelveInsight's "Higher-Risk Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.

Related Posts

Multiple Myeloma Market Insights

Multiple Myeloma Therapies Market

Rare Cancer Market Outlook

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News