Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates Stunning Growth With A Gamut of Pharma Companies Involved Worldwide 

The Multiple Myeloma pipeline is majorly thriving owing to the several different companies developing novel and sophisticated blockbuster drugs, increasing R&D, increasing global prevalence, better awareness and appropriate diagnosis in patients. 

DelveInsight’s Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Insights report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in preclinical as well as clinical stages of development, and growth prospects across the Multiple Myeloma domain.

Some of the key takeaways from the Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report:

  • Multiple Myeloma Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 80+ key players and 80+ key therapies.
  • The report lays a comprehensive analysis of the Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapies and key pharmaceutical companies including Kiadis Pharma, CASI Pharmaceuticals, NOXXON Pharma, MorphoSys), Sana Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Poseida Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Jansesn Research and Development, Biotest AG, Teneobio, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Arch Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, NexImmune Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech, Novartis, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AgenTus Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Seagen Inc., Heidelberg Pharma, Bluebird Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., HitGen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, Celyad Oncology, Amgen and others.
  • Out of all the emerging therapies Ciltacabtagene Autoleucel is expected to emerge as the trailblazer owing to the treatment of Multiple Myeloma. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of cilta-cel, an investigational B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-directed chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) therapy, for the treatment of patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma. 
  • Multiple Myeloma pipeline comprises K NK004 (Kiadis Pharma), CID 103 (CASI Pharmaceuticals), NOX-A12 (NOXXON Pharma), TJ202 (I-MAB Biopharma), SG221 (Sana Biotechnology), AL 102 (Ayala Pharmaceuticals), CLR 131 (Cellectar Biosciences), Nivolumab (Bristol-Myers Squibb), P BCMA 101 (Poseida Therapeutics), Venetoclax (AbbVie/Genentech), and several others in the different therapeutic stage of development. 
  • Some of the other novel therapies are in the Multiple Myeloma pipeline including TNB-383B, ONC201, AO-176, JCARH125, REGN5458, INCB001158, TAK-573, NEXI-002 T Cells, PHE885, CID-103, ION251, EMB-06, agenT-797, CTX120, PF-06863135, SEA-BCMA, AEVI-007, HDP-101, bb21217, CFT7455, RO7425781, PT-112, HG146, CYAD-211, AMG 701 and others. 
  • CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cells, a new form of cancer immunotherapy is advancing rapidly in the treatment of patients with Multiple myeloma and several other advanced cancer. Currently, the B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) is the major target for CAR T cell therapies. BCMA has several advantages as a therapeutic target in myeloma. It is expressed exclusively on plasma cells and in particularly large quantities on plasma-turned-myeloma cells.
  • TNB-383B is a BCMA x CD3 T-cell engaging bispecific antibody being studied in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least 3 prior lines of therapy. TNB-383B is being developed by TeneoOne through Phase 1. AbbVie holds the exclusive right to acquire TeneoOne and lead subsequent global development and commercialization of TNB-383B. 

Multiple Myeloma is a malignant disorder characterized by uncontrolled proliferation of clonal plasma cells causing a wide variety of complications leading to organ dysfunction and eventually death. It is the second most prevalent hematological malignancy worldwide, with a median onset of 60 years. This incurable malignancy develops from an accumulation of terminally differentiated monoclonal plasma cells (PC) in the bone marrow.

The Multiple Myeloma pipeline report proffers a holistic view of the business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations and agreements, strong competitors, growth strategies, failed as well as discontinued drugs.

Multiple Myeloma Pipeline: Drug Portfolio 

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
K NK004Kiadis PharmaPreclinicalAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacementsNA
CID 103CASI PharmaceuticalsIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell stimulants; T lymphocyte stimulantsNA
NOX-A12NOXXON PharmaIIChemokine CXCL12 inhibitorsNA
TJ202 I-MAB BiopharmaIIIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Phagocyte stimulantsIntravenous
APG-2575Ascentage PharmaIIProto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitorsparenteral
AL 102Ayala PharmaceuticalsIAmyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitorsOral
CLR 131Cellectar BiosciencesIIIonising radiation emittersIntravenous
Nivolumab Bristol-Myers SquibbIIIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulantsIntravenous
P BCMA 101Poseida TherapeuticsIIImmunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacementsParenteral
Venetoclax AbbVie/GenentechIIIApoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitorsOral
RG6160GenentechIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulantsIntravenous
HPN-217Harpoon TherapeuticsI/IIImmunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacementsIntravenous
SAR442085SanofiIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Apoptosis stimulants; Phagocyte stimulantsIntravenous
PF-06863135PfizerIIAntibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte stimulantsParenteral
RAPA-201 Autologous T cellsRapa TherapeuticsIIImmunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacementsParenteral

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Multiple Myeloma across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

Multiple Myeloma Therapeutic Assessment 

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • IND
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Molecule Type 

  • Small Molecule 
  • Gene Therapy
  • Stem Cell Therapy

By Route of Administration

  • Intravenous
  • Inhalation
  • Oral
  • Subcutaneous 

By Mechanism of Action

  • Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
  • Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists
  • Apoptosis stimulants; Proto-oncogene protein c-bcl-2 inhibitors
  • Ionizing radiation emitters
  • Chemokine CXCL12 inhibitors
  • Amyloid precursor protein secretase inhibitors
  • Immunologic cytotoxicity; T lymphocyte replacements
  • Immunologic cytotoxicity; Natural killer cell replacements

By Targets

  • Protease 
  • Multiple Kinase 

By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global
Key Players: Kiadis Pharma, CASI Pharmaceuticals, NOXXON Pharma, MorphoSys), Sana Biotechnology, Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Cellectar Biosciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Poseida Therapeutics, AbbVie/Genentech, Janssen Research and Development, Nanjing Legend Biotech, Genenta Science, Biotest AG, Teneobio, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Juno Therapeutics, Arch Oncology, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, NexImmune Inc., Chongqing Precision Biotech, Novartis, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, AgenTus Therapeutics, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, CRISPR Therapeutics, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Seagen Inc., Heidelberg Pharma, Bluebird Bio, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Phosplatin Therapeutics, Arcellx, Inc., HitGen Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, I-Mab Biopharma, Celyad Oncology, Amgen and others
Key Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies: TNB-383B, ONC201, AO-176, JCARH125, REGN5458, INCB001158, TAK-573, NEXI-002 T Cells, PHE885, CID-103, ION251, EMB-06, agenT-797, CTX120, PF-06863135, SEA-BCMA, AEVI-007, HDP-101, bb21217, CFT7455, RO7425781, PT-112, HG146, CYAD-211, AMG 701, Nivolumab, ventoclax, RAPA-201 autologous T cells, K NK004, CID 103, NOX-A12, TJ202, APG-2575, AL 102, CLR 131 and others.

Table of Contents 

1Introduction
2Executive Summary
3Multiple Myeloma Overview
4Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics
5Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
6Multiple Myeloma – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
7In-depth Commercial Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Assessment
8Multiple Myeloma Collaboration Deals
9Late Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
10Mid-Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products (Phase II)
11Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products
12Inactive Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Products
13Multiple Myeloma Key Companies
14Multiple Myeloma Key Products
15Multiple Myeloma Unmet Needs
16Multiple Myeloma Market Drivers and Barriers
17Multiple Myeloma Future Perspectives and Conclusion
18Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Analyst Views
20Appendix


