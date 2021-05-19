THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION - THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

Acacia Pharma Appoints Debra Hussain as Chief Commercial Officer

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 19 May 2021, 07:00 CEST: Acacia Pharma Group plc (“Acacia Pharma” or the "Company”) (EURONEXT: ACPH), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel products to improve the care of patients undergoing serious medical treatments such as surgery, invasive procedures, or chemotherapy, announces the appointment of Debra (Deb) Hussain as Chief Commercial Officer.

“We continue to achieve very strong early commercial success as we execute the launch strategy for BARHEMSYS® and BYFAVO™ in the US and are delighted to welcome Deb to our high-performing team,” said Mike Bolinder, Chief Executive Officer at Acacia Pharma. “I am so very pleased that we have been able to attract someone of her caliber and experience to join our executive team to fill the role I vacated almost two years ago when I assumed my current role as CEO. Deb brings exceptional commercial experience that we believe will complement our current activities, improve our organizational capabilities, and help us to maximize and grow the significant commercial opportunity before us, as we enter the next phase of accelerating our commercial growth, both in the US and internationally.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at Acacia Pharma at such an exciting time and look forward to contributing further to the successful launches of BARHEMSYS and BYFAVO in the US,” commented Deb Hussain. “We share a strong commitment to improving the lives of patients, and these products have the potential to positively impact millions of patients in the US and globally. I believe Acacia Pharma has a great future and I look forward to working with the team to deliver that success.”

Ms. Hussain is a highly experienced commercial leader having spent over 20 years at the global pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) in a breadth of roles of increasing responsibility. These have included US and global product sales and marketing in both the hospital and out-patient settings. During her career, she has led some of the largest and most successful brands in the industry and has had profit and loss responsibility for over $2 billion of revenue.

She has consistently built and empowered high-performing teams, designing and implementing innovative approaches to engage customers and deliver best-in-class customer experiences anchored in deep insights, while delivering strong business results.

Recently, Ms. Hussain established and led a cross-functional team responsible for transforming Lilly’s go-to-market model for healthcare professionals across 20 brands within its US Affiliate, to address the growing difficulty in the industry for representatives to gain physical access to healthcare professionals.

Prior to working in the pharmaceutical industry, Ms. Hussain practiced as a pediatric audiologist at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, Indiana after earning her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and her Master’s degree in Audiology from Memphis State University.

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc

Mike Bolinder, CEO

Gary Gemignani, CFO

+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280

IR@acaciapharma.com



International Media

Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7638 9571

acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com US Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Irina Koffler

+1 917-734-7387

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com Media in Belgium and the Netherlands

Chris Van Raemdonck

+32 499 58 55 31

chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

About Acacia Pharma

Acacia Pharma is a hospital pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of new products aimed at improving the care of patients undergoing significant treatments such as surgery, other invasive procedures, or cancer chemotherapy. The Company has identified important and commercially attractive unmet needs in these areas that its product portfolio aims to address.

Acacia Pharma's first product, BARHEMSYS® (amisulpride injection) is available in the US for the management of postoperative nausea & vomiting (PONV).

BYFAVO™ (remimazolam) for injection, a very rapid onset/offset IV benzodiazepine sedative is approved and launched in the US for use during invasive medical procedures in adults lasting 30 minutes or less, such as colonoscopy and bronchoscopy. BYFAVO is in-licensed from Paion UK Limited for the US market.

APD403 (intravenous and oral amisulpride), a selective dopamine antagonist for chemotherapy induced nausea & vomiting (CINV) has successfully completed one proof-of-concept and one Phase 2 dose-ranging study in patients receiving highly emetogenic chemotherapy.

Acacia Pharma has its US headquarters in Indianapolis, IN and its R&D operations are centred in Cambridge, UK. The Company is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the ISIN code GB00BYWF9Y76 and ticker symbol ACPH.

Acacia Pharma Group plc

The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom

Company number 9759376

www.acaciapharma.com