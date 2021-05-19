Ligation Devices Market to reach US $1,294.3 million by 2028 - Insights on Key Stakeholders, COVID-19 Impact, Expansion Plans, Investments Analysis and Future Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Ligation Devices Market Size, By Product (Handheld Instruments, Accessories), Application (Gynecological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Gastrointestinal & Abdominal Surgery, Urological Surgery, Others), Procedure (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global ligation devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 and 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global ligation devices market have been studied in detail.

The global ligation devices market is projected to reach a value of USD 1,294.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.0%. Increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, rapidly growing geriatric population across the globe, rise in prevalence of disorders requiring surgical treatment are factors driving the ligation devices market.

Ligation devices are majorly used in tying a blood vessel or duct to avert bleeding during a surgical process. These devices are widely used in gynecological, urological, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and abdominal surgeries. These devices assist healthcare practitioners to attain good grip of tissue and ease the process of minimally invasive placement of ligation devices. Increase in geriatric patient pool requiring surgical treatment along with rapidly growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries owing to faster recovery, shorter hospital stay and reduced costs is expected for robust market expansion in the coming few years. However, high coast of ligation devices is anticipated to hinder the growth of the market in the future.

The global ligation devices market has been segmented based on product, application, procedure, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global ligation devices market is categorized into handheld instruments and accessories. Increase in prevalence of cancer, gastrointestinal disorders will surge the demand for handheld ligation devices. On the basis of procedure, the global ligation devices market is segmented into open surgery, and minimally invasive surgery. Application-wise, the global ligation devices market is segmented into gynecology surgery, gastrointestinal & abdominal surgery, urological surgery, cardiovascular surgery, and others. Gastrointestinal & abdominal surgery segment dominated the global ligation devices market in 2019 owing to high demand for ligation devices in gastrointestinal procedures. On the basis of end-user, the global ligation device market is segregated into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

North America dominated the global ligation devices market in 2019. High prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in minimally invasive procedures performed along with presence of large geriatric population in the region are key factors likely to drive the growth of the market in the next few years. However, Asia Pacific ligation devices market is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global ligation devices market include Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, ConMed Corporation, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus Corporation, Genicon, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Applied Medical, and Grena Think Medical among others.

