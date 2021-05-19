Proactive news headlines including GTI Resources, Cyclone Metals, Danakali, Mako Gold and Legend Mining

Sydney, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has received binding commitments for a single tranche placement to raise $5.5 million at a price of 8 cents per share. Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) has logged historic uranium results from the Henry Mountains Uranium & Vanadium Project in Utah, USA, ahead of a surface drilling program scheduled for July. Click here

Great Southern Mining Ltd (ASX:GSN) is ready to get the reverse circulation (RC) drill spinning at the recently acquired Southern Star Gold Project and surrounding prospects, with a rig scheduled for mobilisation to the site on June 1, 2021. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is expanding drilling and testing beyond what is required for the definitive feasibility study (DFS) at the flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina, amidst strong demand for its high purity, sustainably produced product. Click here

Cyclone Metals Ltd (ASX:CLE) intends to move quickly to explore for high-value rare earths after being granted two exploration licences over the Dogger and Sebastian Projects in Western Australia’s Carnarvon Basin. Click here

Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) (FRA:SO3) has issued instructions to WEC Projects in South Africa to complete the reverse osmosis (RO) plant manufacturing and function testing ready for shipment to the company’s Colluli Potash Project in Eritrea. Click here

Mako Gold Ltd's (ASX:MKG) assays have extended the Gogbala gold mineralised trend to more than 7 kilometres within the flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire with the best result of 5 metres at 3.28 g/t gold from 91 metres, including 1-metre at 10.74 g/t. Click here

Delta Drone International Ltd (ASX:DLT) has signed its first customer contract in South Africa with Kumba Iron Ore Limited, a subsidiary of Anglo-American, for its patented SafeAir drone parachute technology. Click here

Agrimin Limited (ASX:AMN) has signed a binding offtake agreement with Sinochem Fertilizer Macao Limited for the annual supply of 150,000 tonnes of sulphate of potash (SOP) produced from the Mackay Potash Project for sale and distribution in China. Click here

Legend Mining Limited (ASX:LEG) major step-out drilling has delivered massive sulphides at its Mawson project and secured a price target of $0.30 cents/share from Euroz Hartleys analyst Jon Bishop. Click here

