Transaction of shares among Copperstone Resources largest shareholders

Copperstone Resources (“The Company”) has been notified that a transaction of shares has been agreed among the Company’s largest shareholders. The transaction is carried out through a block transaction process.

The Company’s largest shareholder Sunstone Metals Ltd has agreed to sell 70 million shares to several investors in a transaction at 0.80 SEK per share, while existing larger owners such as JOHECO AB (controlled by the Company’s Executive Chairman Jörgen Olsson via Deciso AB and Skandinavkonsult i Stockholm AB) and RoosGruppen AB increases their holdings in the Company.

JOHECO AB will post the transaction increase its holdings to 69,967,178 shares, corresponding to approximately 6.30 percent of the shares and votes cast in Copperstone. Sunstone will post the transaction hold 71,394,513 shares, representing 6.43 per cent of the Company.

The Company, which has assisted buyers and sellers with certain administrative tasks in connection with the transaction, has not disclosed any unpublished information to these parties.

For further information, please contact Jörgen Olsson, Executive Chairman of Copperstone Resources at jorgen.olsson@deciso.se.

This press release includes insider information which Copperstone Resources AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, May 19, 2021 at 08:30 CET.

