PRESS RELEASE: NIKLAS NORDSTRÖM APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF SSH

English Finnish

SSH Communications Security Corporation, stock exchange release, May 19, 2021, 09:30 EET

NIKLAS NORDSTRÖM APPOINTED DEPUTY CEO OF SSH

Niklas Nordström (LL.M), 42, has been appointed Deputy CEO of SSH Communications Security Corporation, and he will assume business responsibility of SSH's encryption business, including the NQX product line and the recently acquired Deltagon portfolio.

Niklas continues as group CFO and a member of the executive management team of which he has been a member since 2018.

The CEO of SSH, Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, comments: "We are pleased to have Niklas driving one of our most important business lines forward. Niklas is a great fit for the role with his business-oriented mindset, analytical approach, and ability to drive complex initiatives across the finish."





SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION

Teemu Tunkelo

Chief Executive Officer





For further information, please contact:

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605

Niklas Nordström, Deputy CEO and CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543





Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com



