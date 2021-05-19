Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krause, Clemens
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210518134558_29
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-05-17
Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0011167972
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 1.005 PCT
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.005 PCT