



Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Krause, Clemens

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Ferratum Oyj

LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210518134558_29

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-17

Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: SE0011167972

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 1.005 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.005 PCT



