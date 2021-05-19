Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions

| Source: Ferratum Oyj Ferratum Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND


Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krause, Clemens
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Ferratum Oyj
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20210518134209_26
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-05-18
Venue: BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULIERTER MARKT (FRAA)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: SE0012453835
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 50,000 Unit price: .996 PCT

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 50,000 Volume weighted average price: .996 PCT