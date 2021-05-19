The global edible films and coatings for fruits and vegetables market was valued at USD 709.77 million in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.76% during the forecast period 2021-2026

New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Edible Films and Coatings For Fruits and Vegetables Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074778/?utm_source=GNW

This resulted in an increased demand for fresh and organic foods, including fruits and vegetables. Hence, stocking up the trolleys with more foods of organic and fresh-origin, along with fruits and vegetables has boosted the application of these films and coating in the market.



Over the medium term, the demand for edible films and coatings is expected to be driven by the need for complete biodegradation of plastics along with reduced wastage and improved shelf life of fruits and vegetables. The utilization of renewable resources for packaging materials, such as hydrocolloids and lipids from a biological origin, is one of the main trends of the flexible packaging industry.



Thus, the rise in demand for edible packaging, backed by an improved focus on research and development, is driving the overall market for edible films and coatings, globally.



Increasing Demand For Edible Packaging As An Alternative To Plastic Packaging



The demand for edible films and coatings is driven by the need for complete biodegradation of plastics. The rise in demand for edible packaging, backed by an improved focus on research and development, is also driving the overall market for edible films and coatings, globally. Plastics that are advertised as being oxo-biodegradable are made from conventional plastics and mixed with additives to mimic biodegradation. However, the main effect of oxidation is a mere fragmentation of the material or product into small particles that remain in the environment. Thus, regarding reduced wastage and improved shelf life of fruits and vegetables, several companies are launching edible packaging to extend their shelf life. For example, the United States-based start-up, Apeel Sciences, created an edible nature-inspired coating for fruits, Apeel, to tackle food waste, plastic packaging waste, and provide up to 2 times the shelf-life in the overall food industry. Apeel is made from edible materials found in the skins, peels, and seeds of plants. It adds a little extra peel on produce to slow the rate of water loss and oxidation — the primary causes of spoilage. That extra peel is completely edible, tasteless, and safe to eat. Therefore, increasing environmental safety awareness, especially related to packaging degradability issues, has resulted in the launch of various edible packaging products.



Asia Pacific Remains the Largest Market



Fruits are one of the most important horticulture commodities produced in the region, with high production and export in countries such as China and India. In the region, antimicrobial agents are successfully added to several edible composite films and coatings, based on polysaccharides or proteins, such as starch, cellulose derivatives, chitosan, alginate, fruit puree, whey protein isolated, soy protein, egg albumen, wheat gluten, or sodium caseinate, in order to keep the fruits and vegetable fresh. In China, Xanthan gum is one of the most commonly used edible coating on fruits and vegetables, which is giving rise to high demand for polysaccharide-based films and coatings in the country. The component is used for its favourable characteristics, as it forms a highly viscous solution in cold or hot water, even at low concentration, it is stable over a wide range of pH and temperatures, and it is resistant to enzymatic degradation.



Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global edible films and coatings for fruits and vegetables market include, Tate & Lyle PLC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, and RPM International Inc. Companies, such as Tate & Lyle PLC and Sumitomo Chemical, hold strong market positioning as they hve strong distribution channels and a high market penetration across the world. Also, these players work around the sustainability factor, along with reducing dependency on harmful chemicals. For instance, in 2018, Pace International, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemicals, an innovative and sustainable postharvest company, launched its new high-shine, edible coating, PrimaFresh® 606 GL. PrimaFresh® 606 GL had been based on Carnauba, a natural vegetable lipid extracted from sustainably managed palm tree plantations and has been made with natural food-grade ingredients.



