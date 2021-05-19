Global Light Sensor Market Report 2021: Promising Opportunities in Home Automation, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Entertainment, and Healthcare Industries - Forecast to 2024

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Sensor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global light sensors market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the light sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the home automation, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, entertainment, and healthcare industries. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of light sensors in smartphones and tablets and advancements in automotive electronics and outdoor lighting.



The study includes the light sensors market size and forecast for the global light sensors market by sensor type, application, and region.

Some of the light sensors companies profiled in this report include AMS AG, Avago Technologies Inc., Broadcom, Stmicroelectronics NV. , Vishay Intertechnology. Inc, Apple, Inc., Sitronix Technology, Everlight Electronics Co., Ltd. , Heptagon, Maxim Integrated Sensor Types, Inc.



Some of the features of light sensors market report: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Smart light sensor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by application.

Segmentation analysis: Market size by various segments such as by sensor type, application, and region.

Regional analysis: Smart thermostats market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for light sensors in the light sensors market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new Sensor Type development, and competitive landscape for, light sensors in the light sensors market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global light sensor market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing sensor types in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or sensor Type substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Light Sensor Market:Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Light Sensor Market by Sensor Type

3.3.1: Ambient Light Sensing

3.3.2: Proximity Detector

3.3.3: RGB Color Sensing

3.3.4: Gesture Recognition

3.3.5: UV/IR Detection

3.4: Global Light Sensor Market by Application

3.4.1: Consumer Electronics

3.4.2: Automotive

3.4.3: Military and Defense

3.4.4: Entertainment

3.4.5: Healthcare

3.4.6: Home Automation



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Light Sensor Market by Region

4.2: North American Light Sensor Market

4.2.1: Market by Application: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Entertainment, Home Automation and Security

4.2.2: Market by Sensor Type: Ambient Light Sensing, Proximity Detection, RGB Color Sensing, Gesture Recognition and UV/IR Detection

4.2.3: United States Light Sensor Market

4.2.4: Canadian Light Sensor Market

4.2.5: Mexican Light Sensor Market

4.3: European Light Sensor Market

4.4: APAC Light Sensor Market

4.5: ROW Light Sensor Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Regional Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Light Sensor Market by Sensor Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Light Sensor Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Light Sensor Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Light Sensor Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Light Sensor Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: AMS

7.2: Avago Technologies

7.3: Broadcom

7.4: Vishay Intertechnology

7.5: Apple

7.6: Everlight Electronics

7.7: Stmicroelectronics

7.8: Sitronix Technology

7.9: Heptagon

7.10: Maxim Integrated Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wl5uet