Ball Clay Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

- Availability of substitutes for ball clay are likely to hinder the markets growth.

- Growing usage in non-ceramic applications is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

- Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Use of Wall & Floor Tiles in Construction Industry



- Ball clay is used as wall & floor tiles in the construction industry by mixing with talc, feldspar, kaolin, and quartz/silica, as ball clay increases the plasticity and bonding properties.

- With increasing investments in the construction industry worldwide, the use of tiles for the walls and floors is increasing resulting in the increased consumption of ball clay.

- The construction sector of Asia-Pacific has been witnessing a steady growth, in the recent past, owing to the presence of fast-growing economies, rapid urbanization, and rising infrastructure spending. The increasing presence of foreign companies in the Asia-Pacific region has also created demand for the construction of new offices, buildings, production houses, etc., thereby, driving the growth of the construction sector in the region.

- Owing to all these factors, the market for ball clay is likely to grow across the world during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market



- The Asia-Pacific construction sector is the largest in the world, and is growing at a healthy rate, owing to the rising population, increase in middle-class incomes, and urbanization.

- China’s 13th Five Year Plan started in 2016, as it was an important year for the country’s engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) industry. In addition, the country ventured into new business models domestically and internationally, during the year. Although the construction sector slowed down after 2013, it is still a major contributor to the GDP of the country. The China’s construction industry developed rapidly in the recent past, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a mean to sustain economic growth.

- Increasing infrastructure construction activities and the entry of major players from the European Union into the lucrative market of China have further fueled the industry’s expansion.

- Furthermore, restrictions on foreign investment on land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and construction and operation of large theme parks have also been lifted.

- Owing to all these factors, the demand for sanitary ware, wall and floor tiles, and other ceramics is expected increase in the region. Thus, boosting the demand for ball clay over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The ball clay market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the major players in the market include FINORE MINERALS LLP, G&W Mineral Resources, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd., Imerys Ceramics, and Sibelco, among others.



