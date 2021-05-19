Global $14.64 Billion Hypersonic Weapons Market to 2028: Growing Need for Weapons that Can Travel at Higher Speed and Possess Capability of Maneuvering During Flight

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hypersonic Weapons Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Launch Mode, By Propulsion By Type, By Range, By Warhead, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hypersonic weapons market size is expected to reach USD 14.64 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

Growing need for weapons that can travel at higher speed and possess capability of maneuvering during flight such as hypersonic weapons is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Increasing investments in research and development of technologically advanced weapons by various countries to strengthen respective defense capabilities



Rising demand for weapons that can travel faster than supersonic speed and evade tracking technologies is a major factor driving growth of the global hypersonic weapons market. Increasing investments across the defense sector in various countries to strengthen defense capabilities and ensure better homeland security is another major factor expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period.



Increasing investments to develop radar systems capability that can detect hypersonic weapons is a key factor that could hamper market growth to an extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the range segments, the intermediate range segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global hypersonic weapons market in 2020, due to presence of a large number of major players in countries in the region, and increasing investments in development of advanced weapons by manufacturers and government.

Europe market accounted for second-largest revenue share in 2020, due to increasing investments to develop technologically advanced supersonic weapons, and well-developed defense sector in countries in the region.

Key players profiled in the report include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Brahmos Aerospace, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., SAAB AB, China Aerospace Science & Industry Corp. Ltd., and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.

The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

