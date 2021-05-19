Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market Report 2021-2026: Increasing Demand for Compatible Products to Support Automation in Laboratories

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market (2021-2026) by Products, End-users, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market is estimated to be USD 6.01 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.21 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7%.



Market Dynamics



Key factors such as increasing number of research and development laboratories, increasing demand for plasticware and glassware products for clinical use in hospitals and forensic laboratories as they are lightweight, recyclable, cost-effective, and non-breakable, government support in the field of pharmaceutical and drug discovery, etc. are expected to be the major driver for the market growth of the global laboratory glassware & plasticware market.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and advancements in glassware production technologies also helps in driving the growth of the market.



However, lack of funds in some of the research & development activities and brittle nature of glass resulting in a low preference for glassware products and thus may create hindrances in the growth of the Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market.



Market Segmentation



The Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market is segmented further based on Products, End Users and Geography.



By Product, the market is classified as glassware and plasticware. Further, the Glassware is segmented into Test Tubes, Beakers, Flasks, Pipettes and Pipette Tips, Petri Plates, and others. Plasticware is segmented into Storage Box, Beakers, Measuring Cylinders, Petri Plates, and others. Amongst the two, the Glassware segment is estimated to hold the highest market share. Furthermore, Pipettes and Pipette Tips in the Glassware segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By End User, the market is classified into Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Research and Academic Institutes, Pharma and Biotech Industries, Contract Research Organizations, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Food and Beverage Industry and Others (Environmental and Chemicals/Petrochemicals Industries). Amongst these, the hospitals and diagnostic centers segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.



By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.



Recent Developments

DWK Life Sciences GmbH acquires Muller + Muller-Joh. GmbH & Co. KG for further expansion of the pharma packaging division made of tubular glass. - 27th August 2020

SP Scienceware, a division of Warminster, PA, based SP Industries Inc. launches a New ProCulture Product Line for cell culture process which includes an array of Shaker Flasks, Spinner Flasks, etc. - 7th April 2020

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increasing Number of Research in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries

4.2.1.2 Increasing Focus on Quality Drives Innovation in Lab Ware

4.2.1.3 Increasing Demand of Plasticware and Glassware Products

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 Lack of Funds in R&D Activities

4.2.2.2 Low Preference for Glassware Due to its Brittle Nature

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Innovation in Glassware & Plasticware Products

4.2.3.2 Increasing Number of Research Laboratories

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Automation and Improved Analytical Instrumentation

4.3 Trends

4.3.1 Advancements in Glassware Production Technologies

4.3.2 Increasing Demand for Compatible Products to Support Automation in Laboratories



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glassware

6.2.1 Test Tubes

6.2.2 Beakers

6.2.3 Flasks

6.2.4 Pipettes and Pipette Tips

6.2.5 Petri Plates

6.2.6 Others

6.3 Plasticware

6.3.1 Storage Containers

6.3.2 Beakers

6.3.3 Measuring Cylinders

6.3.4 Petri Plates

6.3.5 Others



7 Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

7.3 Research and Academic Institutes

7.4 Pharma and Biotech Industries

7.5 Contract Research Organizations

7.6 Contract Manufacturing Organizations

7.7 Food and Beverage Industry

7.8 Others (Environmental and Chemicals/Petrochemicals Industries)



8 Global Laboratory Glassware & Plasticware Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 South America

8.3.1 Brazil

8.3.2 Argentina

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 UK

8.4.2 France

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 Italy

8.4.5 Spain

8.4.6 Rest of Europe

8.5 Asia-Pacific

8.5.1 China

8.5.2 Japan

8.5.3 India

8.5.4 Indonesia

8.5.5 Malaysia

8.5.6 South Korea

8.5.7 Australia

8.5.8 Russia

8.5.9 Rest of APAC

8.6 Rest of the World

8.6.1 Qatar

8.6.2 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3 South Africa

8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

8.6.5 Latin America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitive Quadrant

9.2 Market Share Analysis

9.3 Competitive Scenario

9.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.3.2 Agreement, Collaborations, & Partnerships

9.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

9.3.4 Investments & Funding



10 Company Profiles

Borosil Glass Works Ltd.

Corning Inc.

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

Gerresheimer AG

Merck KGaA (Merck Group)

Eppendorf AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sartorius Biohit Liquid Handling Oy

Bellco Glass Inc.

Hamilton Laboratory Glass Ltd.

Wheaton Industries Inc. (Duran Group)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Crystalgen Inc.

Technosklo Ltd.

Kimble Chase Life Science and Research Products LLC (Duran Group)

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sarstedt AG & Co. KG

Eagle Laboratory Glass Company LLC

SP Industries Inc. (Harbour Group)

