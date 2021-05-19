Global Catering Services and Food Contractors Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Major Players - Compass Group; Sodexo; Aramark Corporation; Elior Group and Delaware North

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catering Services and Food Contractors Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major companies in the catering services and food contractors market include Compass Group plc; Sodexo; Aramark Corporation; Elior Group and Delaware North.



The global catering services and food contractors market is expected to grow from $234.56 billion in 2020 to $251.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $328.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global catering services and food contractors market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global catering services and food contractors market. Africa was the smallest region in the global catering services and food contractors market.



There is a growing emphasis on sourcing local and organic raw materials and ingredients to produce meals. Many individuals in the 18-35 age group prefer organic meals as they are becoming conscious about their eating habits and lifestyles. For instance, more than 1.5 million meals are delivered daily under Food for Life brand that is famous for its organically balanced meals. Establishments in the industry are increasingly seeking to differentiate themselves by upgrading their ingredients and experimenting with healthier meals.



The catering services and food contractors market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries.

Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, India's GDP is expected to grow at 7.2%, whereas China is forecasted to register GDP growth of 6.0% in 2020. Stable economic growth is expected to increase the demand for services offered by this industry, thereby driving the market during forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Catering Services And Food Contractors



9. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Catering Services And Food Contractors Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Catering Services And Food Contractors Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Catering Services And Food Contractors Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Catering Services And Food Contractors Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Food Service Contractors

Catering Services

11.2. Global Catering Services And Food Contractors Market, Segmentation By Ownership, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chained

Standalone

12. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Metrics

12.1. Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Catering Services And Food Contractors Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

Compass Group plc

Sodexo

Aramark Corporation

Elior Group

Delaware North

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p6mc8b