Outlook on the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market to 2025 - Potential in Emerging Economies Due to the Number of Construction Projects

The Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market is expected to grow from USD 2,251.30 Million in 2020 to USD 3,577.48 Million by the end of 2025.

Company Usability Profiles:



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market including Arabian Tile Company Ltd., Bb Fiberbeton, Bcm Grc Limited, Betofiber A.S., Clark Pacific, Fibrex, Formglas Products Ltd., Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A., Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd, Loveld, Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co., Ltd., Quattro Design Solutions, Stromberg Architectural, Ultratech Cement Ltd., and Willis Construction Co. Inc..



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Process Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Improved construction time and cost

5.1.1.2. Demand for corrosion-resistant materials

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Limited awareness about precast concrete method

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Potential in emerging economies due to the number of construction projects

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. High cost associated with production and labor

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, By Process

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hybrid

6.3. Premix

6.4. Spray



7. Global Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Civil & Other Infrastructure Construction

7.2.1. Bridges/ Highways/ Tunnels/ Railways

7.2.2. Defense

7.3. Commercial Construction

7.3.1. Airports

7.3.2. Hospitals

7.3.3. Institutions

7.3.4. Offices

7.4. Residential Construction



8. Americas Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario

11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.5.4. Investment & Funding

11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Arabian Tile Company Ltd.

12.2. Bb Fiberbeton

12.3. Bcm Grc Limited

12.4. Betofiber A.S.

12.5. Clark Pacific

12.6. Fibrex

12.7. Formglas Products Ltd.

12.8. Generale Prefabbricati S.P.A.

12.9. Glass Reinforced Concrete UK Ltd

12.10. Loveld

12.11. Nanjing Beilida New Material System Engineering Co., Ltd.

12.12. Quattro Design Solutions

12.13. Stromberg Architectural

12.14. Ultratech Cement Ltd.

12.15. Willis Construction Co. Inc.



13. Appendix



