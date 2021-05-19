New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Endoscopy Devices Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074754/?utm_source=GNW

However, the lack of skilled technicians and infections caused by few endoscopes is hindering the market growth.



Endoscopy allows both operations on more fragile patients, notably the elderly, and the treatment of more complex diseases, such as cancer. Other benefits of endoscopy include reduced post-operative pain and risks of complications, rapid healing, lighter anesthesia, and a shorter period of hospital stay. Surgery, interventional radiology, and advanced endoscopy have all developed minimally-invasive techniques to effectively treat a variety of diseases, in order to bring about a positive impact on patients’ postoperative outcomes. The growing awareness among the elderly population about minimally-invasive procedures and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, worldwide, have boosted the demand for endoscopy devices.



Key Market Trends

The Gynecology Segment is Expected to Show Better Growth in the Forecast Period



- The high growth of the gynecology segment is due to the fact that the gynecologic laparoscopic procedure is one of the common, minimally-invasive procedures performed to obtain a clear picture of the pelvic region. Uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes can be examined with a pelvic laparoscopy.

- These devices are also used for the removal of fibroids, uterus, ovarian cysts, and lymph nodes, for an ectopic pregnancy, and for the detection of cancer of the ovary, uterus, and cervix. Therefore, with the rising burden of gynecologic cancer and the rising demand for these devices, the market is expected to witness rapid growth, over the forecast period.



The United States Dominates the Market Studied



- The United States dominates the market for endoscopy devices, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. An increasing number of treatments, along with a rising population that exhibits a higher prevalence of GI disorders, are driving the growth of the market.

- Furthermore, Colon cancer is projected to be the third leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States, which is expected to cause about 53,200 deaths during 2020 in the United States, as per the American Cancer Society. The number of annual gastro-intestinal procedures is also likely to grow, due to the growing prevalence of digestive disorders affecting all divisions of the population and the expanding therapeutic capabilities of endoscopy devices.



Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive and consists of several global players. As the market is progressing, the firms are trying to achieve clear differentiation in endoscopic systems, based on their application. Due to the requirements of high-quality imaging and operative capabilities, various customer groups are shifting toward optimized visualization systems that integrate endoscope and camera.



