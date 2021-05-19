Europe alternative protein market for animal feed industry to accumulate USD 950 million by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned analysts cite that Europe alternative protein market for animal feed industry is projected to grow substantially between 2021-2026, thereby surpassing a valuation of USD 950 million by the year 2026. This expansion can be credited to surging demand of high protein animal feed due to increasing focus on enhancing health performance, immune systems, and growth of animals.

Key growth drivers and opportunities that will maximize profits in the forthcoming years are given in the report as well. Moreover, major challenges and threats, along with methods to subdue their effects are elucidated in the study.

Proceeding further, the research literature analyses the marketplace exhaustively by fragmenting it based on product gamut, by livestock, and country. Revenue garnered, market share held by each segment, and their estimated growth rate over the analysis timeframe are provided in the report. It also entails a detailed summary of key contenders, alongside products & services offered by them, their investments portfolio, profit margins, and market position.

Moreover, livestock production in Europe has risen significantly recently, which will also spur industry proliferation in the upcoming years. Presence of leading firms in the region and the strategic moves undertaken by them, like product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and business expansion will contribute to Europe alternative protein market for animal feed industry growth as well.

Market segmentation overview:

Speaking of the soy protein product segment, the marketplace is divided into soy protein concentrate, soy protein isolate, and fermented soy protein. The soyprotein concentrate sub-segment crossed a valuation of USD 250 million in 2019 and is projected to expand significantly through 2026, due to high protein content, making it an ideal substitute for dairy and meat based protein products.

Development of modern production and processing technologies, and utilization of soy protein concentrates as pre-starters for young animals, along with growing expenditure by animal breeders also generating revenues for Europe alternative protein market for animal feed industry.

Moving on to livestock terrain, Europe alternative protein market for animal feed business share from petfood segment is projected to expand at an annual rate of 6% through 2026, owing to rising adoption of companion animals and their subsequent humanization. Moreover, growing consumer awareness about healthy pet diets and petfood nutritional value due to evolved lifestyles of pet owners, along with high cost of meat based proteins will foster the demand for alternative proteins for petfood.

Country-wise analysis:

Europe alternative protein market for animal feed industry report examines various countries like Germany, Italy, UK, France, Belgium, Russia, and Netherlands to understand the prevailing trends, production & consumption patterns, and demand & supply graph, thereby unveiling the profitable opportunities over 2021-2026.

Europe Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed Industry by Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Insect Protein

Soy Protein

Soy Protein Isolate

Fermented Soy Protein

Soy Protein Concentrate

Duckweed

Single Cell Protein Grain Protein Yeast Protein Fungal Protein Algae Protein Others

Hamlet Protein

Others

Europe Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed Industry by Livestock (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Poultry Broiler Layer Turkey Others

Swine Starter Grower Sow

Cattle Dairy Calf Others

Aquaculture Salmon Trouts Shrimps Carp Others

Equine

Petfood

Others

Europe Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed Industry by Country (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Netherlands

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Europe Alternative Protein Market for Animal Feed Industry Competitive Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

InnovaFeed SAS

Hamlet Protein A/S

Cargill Inc.

Nordic Soya Oy

AgriProtein

The Scoular Company

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Company

Calysta

Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V.

Deep Branch Biotechnology Ltd.

Darling Ingredients Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

