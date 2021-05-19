Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2021 Featuring Cisco Systems, Siemens, Verint Systems, Ericsson, ZTE Corp, Aqsacom, Net Optics, and Netscout

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market (2020-2025) by Component, Network, Mediation Services, Interception, Network Technology, Communication Content, End Users, and, Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Lawful Interception Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22%.



Rising digitalization and advancements in communication technologies make it easier for cybercriminals to vest themselves in criminal activities and even in cyber-terrorism. This has led to an increase in the demand for interception warrants. All these factors have been contributing effectively to the growth of the lawful interception market.

The Interception needs to follow complete privacy during the complete investigation process. However, the data security threats from a malicious attacker to hack the intercepted information amidst growing technologies and internet accessibility is likely to hamper the process and is likely to hinder the market growth.

Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens, Verint Systems, Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Aqsacom, Net Optics, Inc. and Netscout, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Growing Number Of Subversive Activities And Terrorism

Advancements in Communication Technology

Increase in the Number of Interception Warrants

Restraints

Intercepted Data Security Concerns

Opportunities

Growing Deployment of 5G Networks

Interception Activities on IP Packets

Increase in Government Investments to Track the Criminal Activities

Challenges

Complexities Regarding Interception of OTT Social Media Platforms

Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.2 Managed Services

6.3.3 System Integrators



7 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Network

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fixed network

7.3 Mobile Network



8 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Mediation Services

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Routers

8.3 Switches

8.4 Gateway

8.5 Handover Interface (HI)

8.6 Intercept Access Point (IAP)

8.7 Management Server



9 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Interception

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Active Interception

9.3 Passive Interception

9.4 Hybrid Interception



10 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Network Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)

10.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE)

10.4 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)

10.5 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)

10.6 Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)

10.7 Mobile Voice Telephony

10.8 Mobile Data

10.9 Others



11 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Communication Content

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Voice Communication

11.3 Video

11.4 Text Messaging

11.5 Data Downloads

11.6 File Transfer

11.7 Others



12 Global Lawful Interception Market, By End Users

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Government

12.3 Law Enforcement Agency (LEAs)



13 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Geography



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

14.3.4 Investments & funding



15 Company Profiles

AQSACOM

BAE Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc.

FireEye, Inc.

Incognito Software

KeySight Technologies

NICE Ltd.

Siemens AG

Verint Systems Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Netscout

Sophos

Ericsson Inc

Atos SE

ZephyrTel

Signalogic Inc

Tracespan Communications

Netcope Technologies

Trovicor Networks

Elbit Systems

Shoghi Communications

Comint

