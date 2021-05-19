Global Lawful Interception Market Report 2021 Featuring Cisco Systems, Siemens, Verint Systems, Ericsson, ZTE Corp, Aqsacom, Net Optics, and Netscout

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lawful Interception Market (2020-2025) by Component, Network, Mediation Services, Interception, Network Technology, Communication Content, End Users, and, Geography, IGR Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Lawful Interception Market is estimated to be USD 3.2 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.6 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22%.
Rising digitalization and advancements in communication technologies make it easier for cybercriminals to vest themselves in criminal activities and even in cyber-terrorism. This has led to an increase in the demand for interception warrants. All these factors have been contributing effectively to the growth of the lawful interception market.
The Interception needs to follow complete privacy during the complete investigation process. However, the data security threats from a malicious attacker to hack the intercepted information amidst growing technologies and internet accessibility is likely to hamper the process and is likely to hinder the market growth.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Cisco Systems Inc., Siemens, Verint Systems, Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Aqsacom, Net Optics, Inc. and Netscout, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Number Of Subversive Activities And Terrorism
- Advancements in Communication Technology
- Increase in the Number of Interception Warrants
Restraints
- Intercepted Data Security Concerns
Opportunities
- Growing Deployment of 5G Networks
- Interception Activities on IP Packets
- Increase in Government Investments to Track the Criminal Activities
Challenges
- Complexities Regarding Interception of OTT Social Media Platforms
- Cross-Frontier Regulatory Frameworks
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Professional Services
6.3.2 Managed Services
6.3.3 System Integrators
7 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Network
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fixed network
7.3 Mobile Network
8 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Mediation Services
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Routers
8.3 Switches
8.4 Gateway
8.5 Handover Interface (HI)
8.6 Intercept Access Point (IAP)
8.7 Management Server
9 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Interception
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Active Interception
9.3 Passive Interception
9.4 Hybrid Interception
10 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Network Technology
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)
10.3 Long-Term Evolution (LTE)
10.4 Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
10.5 Digital Subscriber Line (DSL)
10.6 Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN)
10.7 Mobile Voice Telephony
10.8 Mobile Data
10.9 Others
11 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Communication Content
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Voice Communication
11.3 Video
11.4 Text Messaging
11.5 Data Downloads
11.6 File Transfer
11.7 Others
12 Global Lawful Interception Market, By End Users
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Government
12.3 Law Enforcement Agency (LEAs)
13 Global Lawful Interception Market, By Geography
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
14.2 Market Share Analysis
14.3 Competitive Scenario
14.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
14.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
14.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
14.3.4 Investments & funding
15 Company Profiles
- AQSACOM
- BAE Systems
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- FireEye, Inc.
- Incognito Software
- KeySight Technologies
- NICE Ltd.
- Siemens AG
- Verint Systems Inc.
- ZTE Corporation
- Netscout
- Sophos
- Ericsson Inc
- Atos SE
- ZephyrTel
- Signalogic Inc
- Tracespan Communications
- Netcope Technologies
- Trovicor Networks
- Elbit Systems
- Shoghi Communications
- Comint
