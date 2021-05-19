New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Microspheres Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074747/?utm_source=GNW





- Fluctuating prices of raw materials and huge investments in R&D are expected to significantly hinder the growth of the market studied.

- Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

- The growing demand of cancer treatment drugs and the expansion of end-user industries into new and emerging markets are likely to act as opportunities in the future.



Key Market Trends

Growing Usage in Medical Application



- Microspheres, owing to properties, such as chemical resistance, heat resistance, enhanced processing, thermal stability, size, and the ability to deliver active materials, are widely used in the medical industry.

- They are used as tracers and particles in medical devices made from glass, polymers, and ceramics.

- Additionally, they are used in testing and developing medical devices, as they are available in a wide range of colors, accompanied by controlled opacity, particle size distribution, fluorescence, electrostatic charge, and specific gravity period.

- Moreover, the usage of microspheres (majorly polymer microspheres) as a drug delivery system is gaining huge momentum, due to its ability to encapsulate variety of drugs, as well as biocompatibility and high bioavailability.

- With continuous development in the medical sector, the microsphere market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to see tremendous growth over the forecast period.



China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market



- China has the highest demand for microspheres in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to increase during the forecast period.

- The aircraft parts and assembly manufacturing sector in the country is growing at a rapid pace, with the presence of over 200 small aircraft parts manufacturers. Major manufacturers are concentrated in Nanchang, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an, Harbin, Shijiazhuang, and Shenyang.

- The aviation base in Zhoushan is also being developed, in order to create a robust aircraft manufacturing, repair, and maintenance base to cater to a capacity of nearly 600 aircrafts every year, by 2025.

- Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand from growing industrial and services sectors) has resulted in the robust growth of the Chinese construction industry, in recent years.

- The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next 10 years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.

- Overall, the demand for microspheres is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The microspheres market is partly consolidated in nature. Some of the major players of the market studied include, 3M, Nouryon, Chase Corp, Luminex Corporation, and Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co. Ltd, among others.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074747/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________