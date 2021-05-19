Worldwide Carbon Fiber Prepreg Industry to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market Research Report by Manufacturing Process, by Industry - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market is expected to grow from USD 7,286.53 Million in 2019 to USD 12,260.28 Million by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 9.05%



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market including ABC Composite Materials LLC, Axiom Materials, Inc., Celanese, GMS Composites, Gurit Holding, Hexcel Corporation, Holding Company Composite, K. Sakai & Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, North Thin Ply Technology, Park Aerospace Corp., Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd, SGL Carbon SE, Solvay S.A., Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd., TCR Composites, Inc., Teijin Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and Zyvex Technologies.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Industry Outlook

3.4. Manufacturing Process Outlook

3.5. Resin Type Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Significant use of carbon fiber prepreg in automotive especially electric cars

5.1.1.2. Increasing government investment in aerospace & defense, coupled with the increasing production of commercial aircrafts

5.1.1.3. Demand for larger wind turbines and increasing length of wind blades

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High manufacturing and processing costs associated with the product

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of embedded process tools for the manufacturing of carbon fiber prepreg

5.1.3.2. Collaborative development of the cost-effective technologies

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Limitation in the use of carbon fiber prepreg in high-temperature applications

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, By Manufacturing Process

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Hot Melt Process

6.3. Solvent Dip Process



7. Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, By Resin Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Bismaleimide Resin

7.3. Epoxy Resin

7.4. Phenolic Resin

7.5. Polyimide Resin

7.6. Thermoplastic Resin



8. Global Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market, By Industry

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Aerospace & Defense

8.3. Automotive

8.4. Sports & Recreation

8.5. Wind Energy



9. Americas Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. South Korea

10.10. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Carbon Fiber Prepreg Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ABC Composite Materials LLC

13.2. Axiom Materials, Inc.

13.3. Celanese

13.4. GMS Composites

13.5. Gurit Holding

13.6. Hexcel Corporation

13.7. Holding Company Composite

13.8. K. Sakai & Co., Ltd.

13.9. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

13.10. North Thin Ply Technology

13.11. Park Aerospace Corp.

13.12. Plastic Reinforcement Fabrics Ltd

13.13. SGL Carbon SE

13.14. Solvay S.A.

13.15. Taiwan First Li-Bond Co., Ltd.

13.16. TCR Composites, Inc.

13.17. Teijin Limited

13.18. Toray Industries, Inc.

13.19. Zyvex Technologies



14. Appendix

