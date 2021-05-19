Global Cellulose Fiber Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - by Type, Application and Geography

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cellulose Fiber Market Research Report by Type (Man-made Cellulose Fibers and Natural Cellulose Fibers), by Application (Apparel, Home Textile, and Industrial) - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cellulose Fiber Market is expected to grow from USD 12,935.30 Million in 2020 to USD 36,379.26 Million by the end of 2025.



The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cellulose Fiber Market including Birla Cellulose, Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd., Grasim Industries Limited, Manasi Aoyang Technology Co. Ltd., Sappi Group, Sateri Holdings Limited, Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd., Tembec Inc., Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd., and The Lenzing Group.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cellulose Fiber Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cellulose Fiber Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cellulose Fiber Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cellulose Fiber Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cellulose Fiber Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cellulose Fiber Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Cellulose Fiber Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Application Outlook

3.4. Type Outlook

3.5. Geography Outlook

3.6. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.4. Challenges

5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Global Cellulose Fiber Market, By Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Man-made Cellulose Fibers

6.2.1. Lyocell

6.2.2. Modal

6.2.3. Viscose

6.3. Natural Cellulose Fibers

6.3.1. Cotton

6.3.2. Jute



7. Global Cellulose Fiber Market, By Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Apparel

7.3. Home Textile

7.4. Industrial



8. Americas Cellulose Fiber Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Cellulose Fiber Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. South Korea

9.10. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cellulose Fiber Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis

11.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis

11.5. Competitive Scenario

11.5.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.5.4. Investment & Funding

11.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Birla Cellulose

12.2. Fulida Group Holding Co. Ltd.

12.3. Grasim Industries Limited

12.4. Manasi Aoyang Technology Co. Ltd.

12.5. Sappi Group

12.6. Sateri Holdings Limited

12.7. Tangshan Sanyou Group Xingda Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

12.8. Tembec Inc.

12.9. Thai Rayon Public Co. Ltd.

12.10. The Lenzing Group



13. Appendix

13.1. Discussion Guide

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4af0v?