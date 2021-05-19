Worldwide Nanobots Industry to 2029 - North America is Set to Dominate the Market

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanobots Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the nanobots market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 25% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, starting from US$ 121.6 billion in 2020.

Globally, rapid technological advancements resulted into development of robots and nanorobots/nanobots. The growing field of nanotechnology has emerged as a driving force for usage of nanobots. Nanobots are developed to be used in various fields for different applications to be performed thus reducing human errors. Additionally, factors such as increasing government funding in advancement of nanorobotics, rising focus on regenerative medicine and nanotechnology, and rapid expansions in molecular robots.



Based on its capabilities, nanobots are anticipated to be the next-generation of nanomachines. These innovative nanobots are developed to be able to sense and be familiarized to environmental stimuli such as light, heat, surface textures, sounds, and chemicals. They can also perform complicated calculations, conduct molecular assembly, and repair or reproduce themselves to some extent. Due to the growing demand for efficient and easy to handle tools in various industries, governments and private organizations are largely focusing on research and development of advanced nanobots. Large number of research studies focus on applications of nanobots in treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer with the primary aim of detecting and abolishing cancer cells as accurately and efficiently as possible. These and many such factors focus on driving the adoption of nanobots and fuel the growth of this market.



However, high cost of development, stringent regulatory policies associated with development and utilization of nanobots, and restricted use of nanobots in integration with the medical devices are some factors that are likely to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.



Nano medicine segment is expected dominate the application segment of nanobots market



Based on application, the nanobots market is segmented into nano medicine, biomedical, mechanical and other applications. Nano medicine segment is expected to dominate the global nanobots market by holding around 35% of the overall market. Nanobots are widely used in nano medicine due to increasing healthcare applications of nanobots. The large market share of this segment is attributed to large level of commercialization in the healthcare sector for drug delivery, in vivo imaging, active implants, in vitro diagnostic, biomaterial, and drug therapy. Additionally, increasing innovations in the field of cancer treatment related to the specific target are also contributing to the growth of nanobots market. The biomedical applications segment accounted for the second-largest market share of the overall nanobots marketplace.



North America to dominate the nanobots market



North America dominates the nanobots market by holding largest market share of nearly 45% of the total revenue generated worldwide. Factors attributed to the large market share of North American region include advances in technology, growing research and development studies, and private sector funding for R&D. Europe hold second position in the market based on awareness of nanobots in surgical care. Furthermore, increasing aging population and rising governmental healthcare expenditure also drive the demand for nanobots in Europe. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. This high growth is mainly attributed to increasing investments in research and development by the major players, improvement in healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient base, and increasing research activities for developing effective cancer treatment. Japan dominates the APAC market however, emerging countries like India are expected to grow gradually as factors such as inadequate financial investment by the healthcare organizations and shortage of trained staff negatively impact the growth and adoption of nanobots.



Some of the prominent players operating in the nanobots market include Xidex Corp., Zymergen Inc., Synthace Limited, Bruker Corporation, JEOL, Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Oxford Instruments, Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, Ginkgo Biowork, Advanced Diamond Technologies, and Advanced Nano Products Co Limited.



Key questions answered in this report

What was the market size of nanobots in 2020 and forecast up to 2029?

Which is the largest regional market for nano medicine segment?

What are the major trends followed in nanobots market across different regions?

Who are the key nanobots companies leading the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the leading nanobots companies in market?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on nanobots penetration and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of nanobots for various applications in various industries

Notable developments going on in nanobots industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2020 (actual) and 2029 (forecast)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Nanobots

2.2 Global Nanobots Market, By Type

2.3 Global Nanobots Market, By Application

2.4 Global Nanobots Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Global Nanobots Market Revenue and Growth, 2019 - 2029, (US$ Mn) (%)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Nanobots Market Analysis, by Type

4.1 Overview

4.2 Microbivore Nanobots

4.3 Respirocyte Nanobots

4.4 Clottocyte Nanobots

4.5 Cellular Repair Nanobots



Chapter 5 Global Nanobots Market Analysis, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Nano Medicine

5.3 Biomedical

5.4 Mechanical

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 North America Nanobots Market Analysis



Chapter 7 Europe Nanobots Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Nanobots Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Nanobots Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Xidex Corp.

10.2 Bruker Corporation

10.3 JEOL, Ltd.

10.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific

10.5 Oxford Instruments

10.6 Kleindiek Nanotechnik GmbH

10.7 Toronto Nano Instrumentation

10.8 Ginkgo Biowork

10.9 Magnetic Systems Technology Ltd.

10.10 Ginkgo Biowork

10.11 Advanced Diamond Technologies

10.12 Advanced Nano Products Co Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/69wkvk