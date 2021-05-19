Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Axis Communications, BriefCam and Bosch Security Systems Among Others

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Video Surveillance Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Transport authorities, governments and companies are in continuous hunt for more flexible and convenient video surveillance technologies in order to ensure effective protection from theft, vandalism, fraud and terrorism. Mobile video surveillance is based on the concept of facilitating real-time monitoring of live video feed using smartphones and tablets. Accessing video surveillance feed through mobile devices greatly helps enhancing public safety and security by ensuring timely intervention in case of any unwanted incidents. The live video feed can be easily accessed using smartphones, tablets or laptops connected to an internet network. This makes mobile video surveillance more viable solution as compared to the conventional video surveillance systems.



Over the last few years, there has been an increase in deployment of video surveillance systems on mass transit vehicles. Mobile video surveillance are being widely adopted in public transportation with a focus to improve the security and safety of people using it. Mobile video surveillance uses a combination of interior and exterior cameras, depending upon the vehicle type. The functionality of interior cameras involves monitoring of passengers and personnel and thereby providing valuable information to counter crime and liability claims from both customers and personnel. The role of exterior cameras are to facilitate monitoring of vehicle operations and deliver video evidence in event of an accident. Most of the mobile video surveillance systems support high definition (HD) and captures video at anywhere between 20 and 30 frames/second. The captured videos are recorded on a digital video recorder (DVR) and hence can be used for any future purposes.



The overall mobile video surveillance market growth can be primarily attributed to the growing safety and security concerns in various countries. Majority of the commercial as well as government organizations have perpetually increased their spending over video surveillance systems. With the rising penetration of smartphones and mobile applications, mobile video surveillance has emerged one of the most promising solutions for addressing security concerns. IP cameras, which offers better functionality at a lesser price, have witnessed a consistent demand for mobile video surveillance purposes. This factor has further contributed to the market growth.



Adoption of body-worn video cameras by the police forces is one of the current trends in the mobile video surveillance market. Growing popularity of body-worn cameras has further facilitated use of mobile video surveillance. In addition to mobility, body-worn cameras facilitate recording of an event as viewed by a police officer. Moreover, application of drones by police forces in order to extend surveillance coverage is another trend witnessed in mobile video surveillance market. Police forces in various countries such as the U.K and the U.S. have already adopted drones for surveillance. Increased adoption of HD video cameras is another popular trend in the market. 1080p cameras are increasingly being adopted as it provides a detailed video clip of an incident. Several companies in the recent past have introduced 1080p mobile video surveillance cameras.



Some of the major players profiled in the report are Axis Communications AB, BriefCam Ltd., Bosch Security Systems, Inc., Apollo Video Technology, LLC, Seon Design, Inc., Siemens AG, Pro-Vigil, Inc., Strongwatch Corporation, Maxxess Systems, Inc., Rosco Vision Systems and Safety Vision, LLC. among others.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market

2.2 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By Component

2.3 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By End-users

2.4 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Value and Growth, 2019-2029, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Analysis, by Component

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Storage

4.2.2 Cameras

4.2.3 Others

4.3 Software

4.3.1 Video Management Systems

4.3.2 Video Analytics



Chapter 5 Global Mobile Video Surveillance Market Analysis, by End-users

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 Transit and Rail

5.2.1 Buses

5.2.2 Trams

5.2.3 Ships

5.2.4 Trains

5.3 Law Enforcement

5.4 First Responders

5.5 Others



Chapter 6 North America Mobile Video Surveillance Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Mobile Video Surveillance Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Mobile Video Surveillance Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Rest of the World (RoW) Mobile Video Surveillance Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Axis Communications AB

10.2 BriefCam Ltd.

10.3 Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

10.4 Apollo Video Technology, LLC

10.5 Seon Design, Inc.

10.6 Siemens AG

10.7 Pro-Vigil, Inc.

10.8 Strongwatch Corporation

10.9 Maxxess Systems, Inc.

10.10 Rosco Vision Systems

10.11 Safety Vision, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qf767m