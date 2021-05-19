Global Car Subscription Market (2020 to 2027) - by Service Provider, Vehicle Type, End-use and Subscription Period

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Subscription Market by Service Provider, Vehicle Type, End Use and Subscription Period: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Car subscription service is the new generation vehicle ownership model, which allows to opt the vehicle with the fixed fee, particularly for less than two years and more than 1 month. Car subscription providers also provide the maintenance and insurance expenses along with option for multiple switches of the vehicle as per the contract between service provider and car subscription consumer. Car subscription services only includes the services opted for the passenger cars includes compact, mid-size, SUV vehicles propelled by IC engine or electric powertrain. Number of market participants operating in the global market is large and it is difficult to be consolidate the market as these players are operating in the domestic regions only.

This report analyzes the car subscription market on the basis of service providers, vehicle type, end use, and subscription period. By region, the market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. This report further outlines current trends, key driving factors, and key area of investment. In addition, the report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key market players to increase their market share and sustaintense competition in the industry.



Daimler AG, Drover Limited, Facedrive Inc., Fair Financial Corp., OpenRoad Auto Group, Porsche AG, Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt Ltd., The Hertz Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volvo Car Corporation are some of the leading key players operating in the car subscription market.



Key Benefits

This study presents analytical depiction of the global car subscription market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.2. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Flexibility, Affordability, and Convenience of Car Subscription

3.5.1.2. Benefits Over Leasing are Propelling the Car Subscription Market

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Well-Established and Dominance of Vehicle Leasing, Rental, and Sharing Market

3.5.2.2. the Leasing Model is Cost-Efficient Compared to Subscription Schemes

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Entering into Strategic Partnership with Automakers to Gain Competitive Advantage

3.5.3.2. Development of Strong Digital Platform to Operate the Services Effectively

3.5.3.3. Expansion of Dealer Network to Better Reach or Effective Provide Services

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Evolution of Outbreaks

3.6.2. Macro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.3. Micro-Economic Impact Analysis

3.6.4. Impact on Industry Analysis



Chapter 4: Car Subscription Market, by Service Providers

4.1. Overview

4.2. Oems & Captives

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Independent/Third Party Service Provider

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Car Subscription Market, by Vehicle Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Ic Powered Vehicle

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Electric Vehicle

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Car Subscription Market, by End Use

6.1. Overview

6.2. Private

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

6.3. Corporate

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Car Subscription Market, by Subscription Period

7.1. Overview

7.2.1 to 6 Months

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.3.6 to 12 Months

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

7.4. More Than 12 Months

7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 8: Car Subscription Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Daimler Ag

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Operating Business Segments

9.1.4. Product Portfolio

9.1.5. Business Performance

9.2. Drover Limited

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.3. Facedrive Inc.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Product Portfolio

9.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.4. Fair Financial Corp.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.5. Openroad Auto Group

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.6. Porsche Ag

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Business Performance

9.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Primemover Mobility Technologies Pvt Ltd.

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Product Portfolio

9.8. the Hertz Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Operating Business Segments

9.8.4. Product Portfolio

9.8.5. Business Performance

9.8.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Toyota Motor Corporation

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Operating Business Segments

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.9.5. Business Performance

9.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. Volvo Car Corporation

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Product Portfolio

9.10.4. Business Performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sdb40p