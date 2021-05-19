Enterprise Mobility Management Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global enterprise mobility management market size is expected to witness a lucrative growth during the forecast period as industries like BFSI, retail, healthcare and manufacturing are implementing enterprise mobility solutions to increase the data security of their devices.

Company networks are becoming increasingly complex today as they must efficiently manage several on-site and remote networks at the same time. This has increased the need for implementing enterprise mobility management solutions to make optimum use of enterprise networks while keeping sensitive data safe.

Below listed are the trends that will positively influence the enterprise mobility management market growth up to 2026:

MAM software to witness exponential demand in North America:

Enterprise mobility management market in North America is expected to reach valuation of $3.5 billion during by 2026. Out of the several components that comprise the market dynamics, the Mobile Application Management (MAM) software segment will experience exponential demand among end-users. One of the major reasons cited for this is that this software helps companies in implementing and using important applications while ensuring the company’s data security. It offers app security of the highest grade which is vital for the security of sensitive information.

Role of managed enterprise services in North America industry:

The managed services segment of North America enterprise mobility management market will reportedly witness substantial CAGR of 19.1% up to 2026. This is because these services are provided by software vendors when a company has set up its cloud infrastructure. Once these services are deployed, there is no need for organizations to put in any other software which helps in reducing the overall expenditure incurred by the company for installing software solutions.

Various software solutions like Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) help the companies increase their overall operational efficiency. Rapid digitization is another aspect that has increased the need to have cloud-based IT infrastructure.

American BFSI sector expands use of mobility management solutions:

The BFSI sector in North America will reportedly experience steady growth during the forecast period of 2020-2026. This is because of the rapid penetration of the digital era in this field. Banks and other financial institutions are undergoing tremendous digitization because of increasing customer preference for carrying out digital transactions. Digitization of services does not just provide convenience of conducting banking transactions but enhances a bank’s performance as well. These services increase client engagement rate to a great extent as well.

Higher demand for tablet devices in Asia Pacific:

Enterprise mobility management market size in Asia Pacific will exceed $3 billion by 2026, according to market experts. Among the devices being used for providing enterprise mobility solutions, tablets held a market share of more than 25% in the year 2019. This share is expected to increase during the mentioned forecast period. The demand for remote devices among the workforce has risen by many folds. Several companies are now increasing the demand for allowing employees to bring their own tablets to work. Enterprise mobility management solutions provide better data protection to tablet devices, leading to increase in their use.

Retail sector’s role in Asia Pacific market:

On the basis of application of enterprise mobility management solutions in Asia Pacific , the retail sector will be the largest consumer of these services. This segment held a market share of almost 15% in 2019 and is expected to go even higher in the future. One of the major reasons for this is that this sector caters to a large number of customers across different geographical borders. They use mobile POS and IoT devices to fulfill customer orders.

Several retail chains have even introduced various applications to help customers place their orders conveniently. Using enterprise mobility management solutions helps retailers keep a better track of their mobile POS devices and even helps them keep neat records of their financial transactions with customers throughout the day.

On-premise setup to gain traction in Europe:

Europe enterprise mobility management market is reported to become worth more than $3 billion by the year 2026. The on-premise deployment model will gain steady traction across organizations. In fact, this segment held a market share of around 70% in 2019 and is expected to expand further during the forecast timeline, according to reports. This model will help companies in complying with stringent data compliance laws because there are several concerns over the security of data being stored online.

It provides enhanced corporate data security and increases workforce mobility as well. The data-at-rest encryption practices are rapidly increasing, which is another factor that will boost the demand for on-premise deployment model in the region.

Europe witnesses higher solutions deployment in IT & Telecom:

Europe enterprise mobility management solutions will find increased use in the IT & telecom sector through 2026. According to 2019 market statistics, this sector held a market share of 30% and is anticipated to grow in the coming years. This sector is known to have regular issues with data security and management of large amounts of information. This is why several IT companies are majorly leaning towards using enterprise mobility management tools to form a unified communication system and to create effortless collaborations among different departments.

