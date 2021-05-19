Global video telemedicine market value to bolster at 15.9% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per expert analysts, global video telemedicine market was worth USD 1.25 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at 15.9% CAGR over 2020-2027, amassing USD 3.55 billion by the end of the forecast period. Booming elderly population, surging demand for healthcare services, and technological advancements are stimulating the industry growth. Moreover, strategic developments between urgent care providers and hospitals is accelerating the adoption of video telemedicine.

Apart from this, the research literature puts forth a broader view of the marketplace through in-depth segmental analysis including communication channel, components type, application spectrum, and regional bifurcation. It also contains complete profiles of each major player, inclusive of their product/service portfolio, financial parameters, and recent developments like investments, mergers, and partnerships. Additionally, informative insights into the upstream suppliers, downstream buyers, and distributors is provided for a holistic understanding of the industry value chain.

For the unversed, telemedicine is defined as a medical professional's use of technology (message, video, computers, phone) to diagnose and treat patients at a remote place. Technology upgradation such as chatbots, robots use of artificial intelligence (AI) has further made hospitality more feasible. Besides, rising cognizance regarding telemedicine is adding significant traction to the industry progression.

Speaking of the factors restraining global video telemedicine market expansion, fraudulent activities and expensive healthcare continue to pose as a major challenge for business in this domain.

Market segmentation overview

With respect to communication channel, global video telemedicine industry segmentation comprises ADSL, satellite communication, broadband ISDN, 5G, 4G, and 3G. Based on components type, the market is split into products and services.

Based on application spectrum, the industry is divided into pathology, dentistry, oncology, gynecology, radiology, dermatology, orthopedics, cardiology, and neurology & psychiatry.

Geographical terrain summary

North America presently holds considerable portion of global video telemedicine market share, attributable to growing usage of mobile health apps, high deployment rate of video telemedicine applications, and escalating demand for smartphones.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific industry is poised to accumulate notable gains by the year 2027, owing to overcrowding of hospitals and rising pervasiveness of chronic diseases in the region.

Competitive landscape review

GlobalMed Telemedicine, Lifesize Inc., Sony Corporation, Plantronics Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Logitech International S.A., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and AMD Global Telemedicine Inc. are some of the key players in global video telemedicine industry space. These companies are focusing on strategies like new product development and collaborations to improve their market stance.

