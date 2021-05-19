May is Recognize College Students with Disabilities Month

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Image Impact has awarded its 2021 scholarships to 17 outstanding City University of New York (CUNY) students who are pursuing their studies at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Guttman Community College.



Students enrolled in CUNY’s Office of Accessibility Services were selected for the scholarship based on their accomplishments in Image Impact’s career readiness and mentorship online program, Mentoring 4 Impact. Rigorous requirements included successfully completing foundation, core, and elective courses and receiving their Mentor’s letter of recommendation. Student winners will receive $250 to further their education from Image Impact as part of Recognize College Students with Disabilities Month, which is sponsored by Image Impact each May. In total, the scholarship program awarded 17 students a total of $4,250.

The scholarship program resulted from a creative collaboration between Image Impact, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and the CUNY Linking Employment, Academics, and Disability Services (LEADS) program. Image Impact recognized that students could benefit from financial assistance to offset the growing costs of education. Image Impact’s scholarships are being awarded at a time when average annual tuition hovers at $7,000 at public colleges. The Board’s decision to create the scholarships shows Image Impact’s continued commitment to Image Impact’s mission to fight for equal access to employment opportunities for college students with disabilities.

“Our Board of Directors is excited to award these scholarships. Career readiness for college students with disabilities has been a core part of our mission since our nonprofit was founded six years ago,” said Image Impact president, Pam Judd. “It’s gratifying to support these exemplary students in a direct way.” Building on that commitment, Image Impact is also thrilled to launch a Young Professionals Committee, an Advisory Council initiative which will offer internship resources for CUNY LEADS students who complete the Mentoring 4 Impact program.

The success of Mentoring 4 Impact, now in its third year at CUNY, is driven by Image Impact’s valued volunteers. This included Image Impact Chair Elaine Rogers and 11 guest speakers who delivered 34 hours of complimentary job search training. Mentor Advisor Michelle Bisson headed a team of 16 professionals from diverse industries who served as Mentors. CUNY Guttman Disability Accommodation Specialist Marcus Griffith and CUNY John Jay Administrative Coordinator Naisha Garris provided invaluable coordination support.

Image Impact aims to raise $5,000 to support the expansion of Mentoring 4 Impact at additional CUNY colleges next year. Image Impact welcomes individuals, families, or businesses who wish to fully fund next year’s scholarships and have the 2022 scholarship named in their honor. To discuss funding the Mentoring 4 Impact scholarship program, please contact Vice President of Development Stacey Kurylo at: Stacey.Kurylo@imageimpact.org. For information about Mentoring 4 Impact, contact Vice President of Education Ben Hoser at: Ben.Hoser@imageimpact.org.