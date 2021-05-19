New York, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY MARKET FORECAST 2021-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06074738/?utm_source=GNW





MARKET INSIGHTS

HRT (hormone replacement therapy) replaces hormones like thyroid hormone, progestogen hormone, human growth hormone, and estrogen hormone. One of the significant drivers of market growth is the increasing product launches by major players.

Several players are launching new products to reinforce their foothold in the competitive market.Novo Nordisk received the FDA approval for Sogroya (somapacitan-beco) in 2020 for adult growth hormone deficiency.



As a result, the company extended its product reach across the US.Mylan launched Estradiol Vaginal Cream USP in 2018 for treating vaginal and vulvar atrophy.



This strengthened its women’s healthcare portfolio in several hormone replacement therapy-related disorders. Abbott expanded its product portfolio through its launch of Thyronorm 37.5 mcg tablet for hypothyroidism and Estrabet gel in 2019. Such developments are propelling the market growth. However, the treatment costs and adverse reactions related to HRT hamper the market growth.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global hormone replacement therapy market is geographically segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World for growth assessment. With increasing awareness among end-users and improving healthcare infrastructure, Asia-Pacific is evaluated to record the highest CAGR.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The rising market expansion by players is projected to increase the competitive rivalry. Amgen, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly & Company, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Genentech Inc, Abbott Laboratories, etc., are some of the eminent market players.



