So-Young Reports Unaudited First Quarter Financial Results

BEIJING, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB359.6 million (US$54.9 million 1 ), an increase of 97.0% from RMB182.6 million in the same period of 2020 and exceeding the high-end of the Company's previous guidance of RMB330 million.





Non-GAAP net loss2 was RMB27.4 million (US$4.2 million), compared with a non-GAAP net loss of RMB21.6 million in the same period of 2020.

First Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

Average mobile MAUs were 8.4 million, an increase of 101.0% from 4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.





Total number of users purchasing reservation service were 173.0 thousand, an increase of 123.3% from 77.5 thousand in the first quarter of 2020.





Number of paying medical service providers on So-Young’s platform were 4,702, an increase of 42.7% from 3,295 in the first quarter of 2020.





Number of medical service providers subscribing to information services on So-Young’s platform were 2,191, an increase of 17.7% from 1,862 in the first quarter of 2020.





Aggregate value of medical aesthetic treatment transactions facilitated by So-Young’s platform was RMB880.1 million, an increase of 85.2% from RMB475.3 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Mr. Xing Jin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of So-Young, commented, “We had a solid first quarter, kickstarting the year with revenues of RMB359.6 million, nearly doubling the revenues of the same period last year. During the quarter, we continued to improve the quality and reliability of our content offerings in order to increase user trust and user engagement. We also successfully executed on our strategy to increase conversion and retention rates while further expanding our network of high-quality medical service providers. Average mobile MAUs were 8.4 million, a 101.0% increase year-over-year, and the number of paying medical service providers on our platform reached 4,702, a 42.7% increase from the same period last year.”

Mr. Jin continued, “We are pleased to note a gradual return to normal in our industry from the COVID-19 since the beginning of the year, with institutions shifting their focus from quantity to better quality of customers. We believe we are in a strong position to capitalize on this and deliver greater value to our shareholders over time.”

Mr. Min Yu, Chief Financial Officer of So-Young, also commented, “We are seeing significant progress from our strategy of providing more value-added support to medical professionals and merchants by improving accuracy of client acquisition and helping increase reliability of their services, as well as creating competitive differentiation. We are confident that this will lead to increased customer stickiness and more monetization opportunities going forward.”

First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were RMB359.6 million (US$54.9 million), an increase of 97.0% from RMB182.6 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the number of paying medical service providers.

Information services revenues were RMB277.8 million (US$42.4 million), an increase of 120.5% from RMB126.0 million in the same period of 2020. The increase was mainly due to an increase in average revenue per paying medical service provider.





Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues were RMB52.4 million (US$8.0 million), an increase of 21.5% from RMB43.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. Cost of revenues included share-based compensation expenses of RMB4.3 million (US$0.7 million) during the first quarter of 2021, compared with RMB2.2 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were RMB367.3 million (US$56.1 million), an increase of 97.6% from RMB185.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB242.4 million (US$37.0 million), an increase of 122.1% from RMB109.1 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses associated with marketing and user acquisition activities, especially branding expenses. Sales and marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB2.3 million (US$0.4 million), compared with RMB0.7 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

General and administrative expenses were RMB55.2 million (US$8.4 million), an increase of 62.5% from RMB34.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in payroll costs associated with the expansion of administrative employees. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB7.2 million (US$1.1 million), compared with RMB8.3 million in the corresponding period of 2020.

Research and development expenses were RMB69.8 million (US$10.7 million), an increase of 63.1% from RMB42.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in payroll costs. Research and development expenses for the first quarter of 2021 included share-based compensation expenses of RMB5.1 million (US$0.8 million), compared with RMB3.0 million in the corresponding period of 2020.



Income Tax Benefit

Income tax benefit was RMB4.3 million (US$0.7 million), compared with RMB4.3 million income tax benefit in the same period of 2020.

Net loss

Net loss was RMB46.3 million (US$7.1 million), compared with a net loss of RMB35.9 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB27.4 million (US$4.2 million), compared with RMB21.6 million non-GAAP net loss in the same period of 2020.

Basic and Diluted Loss per ADS

Basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.42 (US$0.06) and RMB0.42 (US$0.06), compared with basic and diluted loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB0.34 and RMB0.34 in the same period of 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents, Restricted Cash and Term Deposits, Term Deposits and Short-Term Investments

As of March 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB2,601.2 million (US$397.0 million), compared with RMB2,676.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

Business Outlook

For the second quarter of 2021, So-Young expects total revenues to be between RMB430 million (US$65.6 million) and RMB450 million (US$68.7 million), representing a 31.0% to 37.1% increase from the same period in 2020. The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, particularly in view of the potential impact of the COVID-19, the effects of which are difficult to analyze and predict, which are all subject to change.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, this press release presents non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations and non-GAAP net (loss)/income by excluding share-based compensation expenses from (loss)/income from operations and net (loss)/income, respectively. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important to help investors understand the Company’s operating and financial performance, compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and assess the Company’s core operating results, as they exclude certain expenses that are not expected to result in cash payments. The use of the above non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and will continue to be incurred in the future and are not reflected in the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, but should be considered in the overall evaluation of the Company’s results. The Company compensates for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of its share-based compensation expenses in the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth at the end of this release.

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young’s strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,127,055 973,509 148,586 Restricted cash and term deposits 21,865 26,559 4,055 Trade receivables 52,871 69,680 10,636 Receivables from online payment platforms 16,182 14,092 2,151 Amounts due from related parties 7,764 2,376 363 Term deposits and short-term investments 1,527,088 1,601,169 244,386 Prepayment and other current assets 43,190 61,263 9,351 Total current assets 2,796,015 2,748,648 419,528 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 166,100 173,829 26,531 Intangible assets 60,029 58,350 8,906 Goodwill 48,500 48,500 7,403 Property and equipment, net 29,830 27,799 4,243 Deferred tax assets 55,520 55,520 8,474 Operating lease right-of-use assets 120,140 112,930 17,236 Other non-current assets 15,878 55,357 8,449 Total non-current assets 495,997 532,285 81,242 Total assets 3,292,012 3,280,933 500,770 Liabilities Current liabilities: Taxes payable 60,070 56,784 8,668 Contract liabilities 135,385 140,519 21,447 Salary and welfare payables 95,758 72,048 10,997 Amounts due to related parties 2,404 2,236 341 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 237,785 268,585 40,994 Operating lease liabilities-current 39,468 38,353 5,854 Total current liabilities 570,870 578,525 88,301 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities-non current 93,044 87,003 13,279 Deferred tax liabilities 8,522 8,253 1,260 Total non-current liabilities 101,566 95,256 14,539 Total liabilities 672,436 673,781 102,840 Mezzanine equity Redeemable non-controlling interests 23,205 21,930 3,347 Total mezzanine equity 23,205 21,930 3,347 SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Continued) (Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data, unless otherwise noted) Shareholders’ equity: Class A Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 750,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021; 70,212,159 and 70,469,151 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 224 225 34 Class B Ordinary shares (US$ 0.0005 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021; 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021) 37 37 6 Additional paid-in capital 2,892,268 2,911,346 444,358 Statutory reserves 10,562 10,562 1,612 Accumulated deficit (254,228 ) (299,225 ) (45,671 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (52,492 ) (37,723 ) (5,756 ) Total shareholders’ equity 2,596,371 2,585,222 394,583 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’ equity 3,292,012 3,280,933 500,770



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Information services 126,012 335,911 277,833 42,406 Reservation services 56,542 88,724 81,812 12,487 Total revenues 182,554 424,635 359,645 54,893 Cost of revenues (43,099 ) (63,620 ) (52,354 ) (7,991 ) Gross profit 139,455 361,015 307,291 46,902 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (109,117 ) (210,378 ) (242,358 ) (36,991 ) General and administrative expenses (33,955 ) (49,888 ) (55,177 ) (8,422 ) Research and development expenses (42,797 ) (70,920 ) (69,803 ) (10,654 ) Total operating expenses (185,869 ) (331,186 ) (367,338 ) (56,067 ) (Loss)/income from operations (46,414 ) 29,829 (60,047 ) (9,165 ) Other income/(expenses): Investment income 2,975 3,130 2,668 407 Interest income 13,592 6,753 6,000 916 Exchange gains/(losses) 63 (603 ) (4,711 ) (719 ) Share of (losses)/income of equity method investee (1,752 ) 198 79 12 Others, net (8,645 ) 11,407 5,405 825 (Loss)/income before tax (40,181 ) 50,714 (50,606 ) (7,724 ) Income tax benefit/(expenses) 4,298 (12,997 ) 4,334 661 Net (loss)/income (35,883 ) 37,717 (46,272 ) (7,063 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - 930 1,275 195 Net (loss)/income attributable to So-Young International Inc. (35,883 ) 38,647 (44,997 ) (6,868 )



SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Continued)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net (loss)/income per ordinary share Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - basic (0.44 ) 0.47 (0.55 ) (0.08 ) Net (loss)/earnings per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholder - diluted (0.44 ) 0.46 (0.55 ) (0.08 ) Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - basic (13 ADS represents 10 Class

A ordinary shares) (0.34 ) 0.36 (0.42 ) (0.06 ) Net(loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders - diluted (13 ADS represents 10

Class A ordinary shares) (0.34 ) 0.35 (0.42 ) (0.06 ) Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing (loss)/earnings per share, basic* 81,116,329 81,904,047 82,118,661 82,118,661 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in computing (loss)/earnings per share, diluted* 81,116,329 84,108,250 82,118,661 82,118,661 Share-based compensation expenses included in: Cost of revenues (2,210 ) (5,040 ) (4,333 ) (661 ) Sales and marketing expenses (720 ) (2,183 ) (2,294 ) (350 ) General and administrative expenses (8,337 ) (11,311 ) (7,168 ) (1,094 ) Research and development expenses (2,995 ) (5,943 ) (5,116 ) (781 ) * Both Class A and Class B ordinary shares are included in the calculation of the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, basic and diluted.

SO-YOUNG INTERNATIONAL INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 RMB RMB RMB US$ GAAP (loss)/income from operations (46,414 ) 29,829 (60,047 ) (9,165 ) Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 14,262 24,477 18,911 2,886 Non-GAAP (loss)/income from operations (32,152 ) 54,306 (41,136 ) (6,279 ) GAAP net (loss)/income (35,883 ) 37,717 (46,272 ) (7,063 ) Add back: Shared-based compensation expenses 14,262 24,477 18,911 2,886 Non-GAAP net (loss)/income (21,621 ) 62,194 (27,361 ) (4,177 )

________________________

1 This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise specified, all translations of Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollar amounts in this press release are made at RMB6.5518 to US$1.00, which was the U.S. dollars middle rate announced by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System of the United States on March 31, 2021.

2 Non-GAAP net loss is defined as net loss excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.